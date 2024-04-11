The NASCAR Cup Series heads to “The Great American Speedway,” At Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. It is time to continue our NASCAR Cup Series odd series with an Autotrader EchoPark automotive 400 at Texas prediction, pick, and how to watch.
Last week, it was William Byron taking the win at the short track. Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace, and Ryan Blaney all were just behind him. Now, NASCAR heads to Texas, with a 1.5-mile track, and after being repaved in 2017, as is a low-wear on tire style track. It is most similar to Las Vegas, while also holding some similarities to Charlotte and Kansas.
This was a fall race last year, being raced in September of 2-23. It has not been a spring race since April of 2018. In the 2023 race, William Byron took the win but led just six laps. It was Bubba Wallace who led 111 laps but would come in third.
Here are the NASCAR Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NASCAR Odds: Cup Series at Texas Odds
Kyle Larson: +400
Tyler Reddick: +600
Denny Hamlin: +600
William Byron: +700
Ryan Blaney: +850
Martin Truex Jr.: +1000
Christopher Bell: +1200
Chase Elliott: +1400
Ross Chastain: +1400
Ty Gibbs: +1600
Bubba Wallace: +1600
Kyle Busch: +1600
Joey Logano: +2000
Alex Bowman: +2200
Brad Keselowski: +2800
Chris Buescher: +2800
How to Watch Cup Series at Texas
TV: FOX
Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT
Favorites To Win Cup Series at Texas
Kyle Larson is the favorite in this race, and oddly enough, Larson has had some of his worst luck here in Texas. He did not finish last time in this race, leading 99 laps and ending the race early, finishing 31st. In 2022, Larson was in an accident, as he was in 2019. Still, he has done some solid work here. He finished first here in the 2021 Fall Race and won the All-Star race here in 2021 as well. Furthermore, he was fifth in 2018. Larson is racing well and has led laps in four of his last five races on this track.
Tyler Reddick led 70 laps on his way to a victory here in 2022, and last time out, led 36 laps and won the first stage of the race on his way to a 25th-placed finish. Reddick has a runner-up finish here as well, back in 2020. Reddick has also done well at Las Vegas, a similar style track. He was a runner-up in Vegas last spring and has been solid on this style of track in general.
Denny Hamlin has two wins already this year. Hamlin has also won three times on this track, but only once since the repaving in 2017. He has been up and down since the track was repaved here. In 2018 he finished both races at 30th or worse. He has been a runner-up, a third place, and a winner, but finished 20th or worse seven times. Regardless, Hamkin was fifth here last year and tenth in 2022. He has been racing great and has won twice this year. That is reason enough to back him.
William Byron is the defending champion on this track. He is also the winner from last week. Byron has been amazing on this track in his last five races here. He has been outside the top ten just once, finishing 11th in May of 2022. He has led laps in each of those taces, has two seven palce finished, a runner-up, and a win. Further, he has raced here 11 times and finished a stage in the top ten in seven of the ten races.
Sleepers To Win Cup Series at Texas
Christopher Bell Has not won at this track, but he has had some solid finishes. He was fourth last year, after starting ninth. In the spring of 2022, he finished Tent,h, and was third in both 2021 and 2020. He has led just five laps at this track though. He did finish 33rd at Vegas this year, but was second in the fall race at Vegad in 2023 and fifth at the Spring race. Bell can do well on this style of track but has yet to put it all together at this point in his career on this style of track.
Bubba Wallace was the pole sitter last year and led 111 laps. He could have easily won the race, but he would slip back into third place. It was by far his best race on this track, as he had struggled. Still, Wallace has been racing well this year. He was in the top five last week, on a track he does not normally perform well in.
Cup Series at Texas Prediction & Pick
This 1.5-mile track is one of the most straightforward tracks on the circuit. It does not have any major features that make it unique. It just requires pure racing skill and great pit stops. Kyle Larson is the best in that category. Byron is a solid pick with how he is racing, but head-to-head, Larson is better on the track and has better pit management. Further, the sleepers should do well in this race, but most likely will not be seeing a podium finish.
Cup Series at Texas Prediction & Pick: Kyle Larson ML (+400), William Byron top 3 (+200)