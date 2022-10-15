Nationals make tough decision on Nelson Cruz

The Washington Nationals are reportedly declining their mutual contract option on Nelson Cruz, per MLB Trade Rumors. Cruz signed a 1-year deal with Washington prior to the 2022 campaign. The contract included a mutual option for 2023 which is what the Nationals reportedly are turning down.

The decision to move on from Nelson Cruz makes sense for a number of reasons. First off, the 42-year old DH is fresh off of a down season at the plate. He slashed just .234/.313/.337 with 10 home runs for the Nationals in 2022.

But the decision to decline Cruz’s option also stems from the fact that this is a rebuilding Nationals ball club. Keeping a veteran slugger like Cruz at the tail end of his career simply doesn’t make sense. The only logical explanation for keeping him around would be in hopes that Nelson Cruz performs well to open 2023 and builds up his trade value. But for a player who will turn 43-years old next summer, that trade value is not enough to warrant accepting the mutual option.

Nelson Cruz’s MLB future is in question. The slugger still features no shortage of power and clubbed 32 home runs in 2021. His fairly recent success may opt a team to take a chance on him assuming he does not retire. If he does call it quits this offseason, Cruz had one heck of an MLB career. He’s hit an astounding 459 home runs in his career and has a case for the Hall of Fame.

But Nelson Cruz may opt to play for another season as well.