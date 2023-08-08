This year's NBA Draft was unique not only because it brought French phenom Victor Wembanyama to the NBA, but because Ausar Thompson and Amen Thompson were drafted back-to-back in the first-round. In fact, they became the first pair of brothers to be selected as Top 5 picks in the same draft since the 1976 ABA and NBA merger, according to ESPN. Amen was selected fourth overall by the Houston Rockets and Ausar was selected fifth overall by the Detroit Pistons.

NBA fans got a glimpse of the talent these brothers possess in Summer League and while Amen's time was cut short due to an ankle injury, Ausar displayed his two-way potential and ended up being one of the best performers during this summer's showcase.

Two highly skilled and athletics talents, the Thompson twins are preparing for their rookie seasons and for the first time in a long time, they will not be playing together on the same team. They may be in two different conferences, but this in-family rivalry is just beginning and any time these two teams meet, the spotlight will be on the Thompsons.

The brothers recently spoke with Bryan Kalbrosky from For The Win about their early NBA journeys, as well as the hot topic of discussion regarding who will dunk on who first.

“I’m almost positive it’s going to be me first. I’m actually 100 percent positive I’m dunking on him first,” Amen firmly stated. “You don’t even have to ask him, actually.”

While Amen seems to think he's going to be the one putting his brother on a poster, Ausar seems to have other ideas. “He's never going to dunk on me in his life. But I'll dunk on him,” Ausar refuted. “A rebound is going to go up and I'm an offensive rebounder and he's going to look up.”

Going back and forth with one another throughout the entire interview, it is very easy to see why these two rookies are going to be instant fan-favorites. The twins share a strong bond with one another, but when it is time to take the court, the only thing that will be on both of their minds is winning.

Ausar and Amen Thompson have a chance to be very special players for their young franchises right away and they are both planning to contend for the 2023-24 Rookie of the Year award. They may be goofy around one another and may tease one another, but when the time comes and they get to play each other on the court, both Ausar and Amen Thompson will stick out.