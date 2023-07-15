Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson flat-out starred in Friday's Summer League win over the San Antonio Spurs. He scored 18 points — on 6-for-12 shooting from the field and 2-for-5 from behind the three-point arc — grabbed 14 rebounds, dished out two assists, and came up with one steal in the 79-73 Pistons victory. The Pistons now own an impressive 3-1 record in the Summer League.

While Thompson played great basketball on both ends of the floor on Friday, there was one play he made that stood out as the most impressive of them all. Thompson put the NBA on notice with an entry for the best Summer League dunk, as he slammed home a put-back dunk off of a teammate's miss, per a tweet from ClutchPoints' official Twitter account:

Ausar Thompson went UP for the putback 😱pic.twitter.com/f3umaHPZkZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 15, 2023

Ausar Thompson, 20, was selected with the fifth overall pick by the Detroit Pistons in the 2023 NBA Draft. Thompson starred with the Overtime Elite's City Reapers during the 2022-23 season, as he averaged 16.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 2.4 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game.

Thompson's passing ability might be his defining trait, as he is widely considered to be one of the best playmakers in his class, and his 6.1 assists per game average with the City Reapers ranked second in the entire Overtime Elite league.

Thompson has all of the tools to be a star player with the Detroit Pistons. Here's to hoping that Thompson puts together a terrific two-way rookie year and puts himself in the conversation to win the NBA's Rookie of the Year award in the 2023-24 regular season.