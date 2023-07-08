It's safe to say that Houston Rockets rookie Amen Thompson won't play another game in the 2023 NBA Summer League. Amen Thompson's Summer League debut Friday was ended prematurely because of an ankle injury. An MRI determined that the Rockets' guard has a Grade 2 ankle sprain, according to ESPN's Marc Spears.

Thompson is expected to be in a walking boot for a week and miss two to three weeks of action, Spears reports. The Rockets' Summer League schedule concludes on July 13 in Las Vegas.

Thompson made his Summer League debut Friday in a highly anticipated matchup between the Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers. The game featured Scoot Henderson and Thompson, the No. 3 and No. 4 overall picks in the 2023 NBA Draft. While much of the focus was on Henderson, who many believe should've been drafted second, Thompon showed why Houston napped him with a top-five selection.

In what turned out to be a 100-99 win for the Rockets, Thompson filled up the stat sheet. Over 28 minutes, he had 16 points, four rebounds and five assists. The rookie added three steals and four blocks. Houston outscored San Antonio by six points when Thompson was on the court.

It was Thompson's effort on the defensive end that ended up causing his ankle injury.

“It's pretty sore,” Thompson told reporters after the game. “I just blocked the shot and landed on his foot, twisted my ankle.”

Thompson said that the Rockets played better than they had looked during practice. The 20-year-old is part of a young Houston team that is loaded with talent and high draft picks.

Jabari Smith, the No. 3 overall pick in last year's draft, hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Rockets the victory in their Las Vegas Summer League opener.