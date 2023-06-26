While Houston Rockets point guard Amen Thompson — the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft — was introduced alongside 20th overall pick Cam Whitmore, his twin brother was in the crowd alongside his family to offer support.

#Rockets rookies Cam Whitmore, Amen Thompson, and their families, including twin brother Ausar Thompson (back) of the Pistons pic.twitter.com/BC0zsrMhna — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) June 26, 2023

The Thompson Twins made history last week as the highest-drafted pair of brothers in NBA history, with Ausar Thompson selected fifth overall by the Detroit Pistons.

Following the Rockets' introductory press conference for their rookie class, reporters would catch up to Ausar, asking him about their relatively unique experience. Ausar, noting that the bond they share may help flatten their learning curve as they adjusted to the NBA, says “I would definitely say it helps that were experiencing the NBA at the same time. At the end of the day that's my brother. We're definitely going to talk…”

"That's my guy until we play each other… You know, at OTE the year before, he wasn't on my team, and I won the championship." Ausar Thompson on competing against his brother Amen 😅 (via @BenDuBose)pic.twitter.com/u4kWKxXj1K — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 26, 2023

Though clearly supportive of one another, it was fun to see Ausar's competitive nature begin to shine through when discussing his brother, with him saying “It's all good until we play each other. I mean, that's my guy until we play each other.”

Asked a question about their experiences playing against each other, Ausar was quick to spill on how he's already one-upped his brother.

“You know at [Overtime Elite] the year before he wasn't on my team, and we won the championship… he's never beat me in a championship so…”

Sibling rivalries aside, the Thompson Twins possess a tremendous amount of natural talent and are so passionate about the game it oozes off of them. Whether you're a fan of the Rockets or the Pistons, you can easily find yourself rooting for both brothers as they embark on the next stage of their NBA journey.