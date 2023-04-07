Isiah Thomas is arguably one of the greatest point guards in NBA history. His on-court accolades with the “Bad Boy” Detroit Pistons captivated many fans, some so much that they felt obligated to honor his name and legacy. Enter Mr. Irrelevant, Isaiah Thomas, who is best known for is MVP-caliber 2016-17 season with the Boston Celtics. Thomas the elder remembers him a bit differently, though.

While appearing on retired NBA Champions Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson’s podcast, All The Smoke, the Hall of Famer recalled first discovering the existence of the younger Thomas who was still in college playing for Washington. A hilarious exchange soon ensued.

“I’m hearing about this guard in Seattle by the name of Isaiah Thomas. And I’m like, ‘this can’t be right’, you know,” Thomas said via ClutchPoints (originally from Ben Hustle). “Are you thinking like, ‘is he mine?” Barnes chimed in, to which Thomas responded, “Well, it was a lot of stuff that goes through your mind (laughter)……Not is he mine or anything like that, but it’s like you don’t know.”



At risk of putting a damper on the harmonious belly laughter, it is important to note that Isiah Thomas actually had a paternity suit filed against him in the 1980s. He ultimately agreed to pay a settlement. Learning that there is another basketball player with almost your exact name had to be quite jarring.

Although he did not enjoy the same superstar career as the man whom he is named after, he definitely left his mark in the NBA. In fact, Thomas was instrumental to the Celtics’ resurgence after they hit the reset button with their blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets. He quickly lead them back into title contention, where they have basically remained ever since. Moreover, at 5-foot-9, he was his era’s poster boy for the “heart over height” movement.

He may not be Zeke’s son, but he has certainly brought pride to the name.