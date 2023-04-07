Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Los Angeles Lakers have guaranteed themselves a spot in at least the NBA Play-In tournament amidst a torrid stretch to close out the season. They have played so well that Kenny Smith believes they are the sleepers in the Western Conference to win the 2023 NBA Finals.

The Fellas list their sleeper teams in the West 👀 pic.twitter.com/RuEzwN1lqz — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 6, 2023

“I do think that the Los Angeles Lakers are a sleeper team in the West…Clippers are my for sure, the Lakers are my sleeper.”

Despite an ugly loss last night to the Los Angeles Clippers, Smith still believes the Lakers have a solid chance of making it out of the West. At full strength, it would not be a surprise, as they still have two of the greatest players on the planet to go along with a very solid supporting cast.

If Anthony Davis plays like the league knows he can and LeBron James remains healthy, the Lakers would have still been a long-shot before the trade deadline. However, acquisitions of Rui Hachimura, D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, the emergence of Austin Reaves, and the departure of Russell Westbrook transformed the Lakers into a formidable squad.

All of these factors have seen the Lakers gradually jump to over .500, and they are now 41-39 and the 7th seed in the Western Conference. With two games remaining, they will be battling for anywhere between the 5th seed and the 9th seed.

Regardless of where the Lakers land, they will still be playing basketball come the start of the NBA Play-In Tournament on April 11th. Kenny Smith believes Los Angeles could still be playing 1.5 months later in June during the 2023 NBA Finals.