The Minnesota Timberwolves will take a 2-0 series lead into the desert as they head to Arizona to face the Phoenix Suns for Game 3 at the Footprint Center. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Timberwolves-Suns Game 3 prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Timberwolves defeated the Phoenix Suns 105-93 on Tuesday to take a 2-0 series lead. Initially, they trailed 51-50 at halftime but propelled themselves to victory because of a big third quarter. Jaden McDaniels led the Wolves with 25 points and eight rebounds. Meanwhile, Mike Conley turned back the clock with 18 points. Rudy Gobert had 18 points and nine rebounds. Also, Anthony Edwards had 15 points despite an off-shooting night (3 for 12) but made up for it with eight assists. Karl-Anthony Towns had 12 points and eight rebounds while shooting 3 for 7.
The Wolves shot 44.9 percent from the floor, including 28.1 percent from beyond the arc. Moreover, they took advantage of their chances at the free-throw line, going 26 for 30.
Devin Booker led the Suns with 20 points. Kevin Durant also scored 18 points, while Bradley Beal scored 14. Jusuf Nurkic had 10 points and 14 rebounds. Likewise, Eric Gordon had 15 points.
However, the Suns shot just 44.8 percent from the floor, including 36.4 percent from the triples. They also committed 19 turnovers and produced just one blocked shot.
NBA Playoffs Odds: Timberwolves-Suns Game 3 Odds
Minnesota Timberwolves: +4 (-110)
Moneyline: +148
Phoenix Suns: -4 (-110)
Moneyline: -178
Over: 207 (-110)
Under: 207 (-110)
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Suns Game 3
Time: 10:35 PM ET/7:35 PM PT
TV: ESPN, Arizona Family, and Bally Sports North
Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Wolves have looked incredible over the first two games. Now, they face a new challenge as they head out on the road to play a tough, dangerous team.
Edwards is averaging 24 points during these playoffs while shooting 47.2 percent from the floor, including 42.9 percent from the triples. While he did not shoot the ball well in Game 2, he still did the little things he needed to do to help his team win. McDaniels was the hero in Game 2 and hopes to keep the production going. So far, he is averaging 17 points per game while shooting 54.2 percent from the hardwood. Gobert remains consistent and is one of the most important weapons on this team. Currently, he is averaging 16 points and 12.5 rebounds per game while shooting a ridiculous 71.4 percent from the hardwood.
Towns used to be the best player on this team. Now, he is likely the third or fourth option. Towns is averaging 15.5 points per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the floor. Regardless, he is doing enough to help Minnesota. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 14 points per game while shooting 50 percent off the bench.
The only issues that this team might endure are a lack of blocks and turnovers. Unfortunately, Towns and Gobert did not get enough in Game 2. Towns also turned the ball over four times, while Edwards had three. Significantly, that could hurt them on the road.
The Timberwolves will cover the spread if their best players can shoot the ball efficiently and box out. Then, they need to avoid turning the ball over and find a way to block more shots.
Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Suns have been in this situation before. A year ago, they lost the first two games to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals before winning two at home. Will it happen again? It all starts with one of the best players in the world.
Durant is doing his part. So far, he is averaging 24.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game while shooting 53.1 percent from the floor, including 50 percent from the triples. Look for Durant to try to keep his high production up while elevating his teammates. Yet, he cannot do it all when others struggle.
Booker has been a major problem in this series. So far, he is averaging just 19 points per game while shooting only 37.9 percent from the hardwood, including 25 percent from beyond the arc. But Booker is also averaging 3.5 turnovers after committing six on Tuesday. Unfortunately, that is not going to help his team win any games by turning the ball over and fouling out. Beal has also struggled. Overall, he is averaging 14.5 points per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the floor, including 42.9 percent from the triples. Beal also turned the ball over four times in Game 2.
Nurkic needs to do a lot more. Currently, he is averaging 9.5 points per game while shooting 52.9 percent from the field. But Nurkic did not have a single block on Tuesday. Therefore, he must find a way to play tighter defense and now let the Wolves have so many chances.
The Suns will cover the spread if they can find better shots and create more space. Then, they need to stop turning the ball over and fouling out.
Final Timberwolves-Suns Game 3 Prediction & Pick
The Timberwolves might be a team of destiny. Despite being relatively young, they are finding ways to win these games and have proven that they deserve to be the top seed. A season after struggling without Towns, they have developed McDaniels, and Gobert has taken his game to the next level. Edwards is also doing well, even when he does not shoot efficiently. Ultimately, the Suns could steal this game. But we expect this game to go down to the wire. Timberwolves cover the spread in a close game.
Final Timberwolves-Suns Game 3 Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves: +4 (-110)