Isaiah Thomas wants to compete for minutes still after he signed with the Phoenix Suns for the remainder of the 2024 season. Thomas, when asked by ClutchPoints if he has proven he can play, said the world knows who he is.
Reporter: “Do you feel like in the time you’ve been here, you’ve proven you deserve to be on the court?”
Isaiah Thomas: “I am who I am. The whole world knows that.” 🗣️
“I know the coaching staff knows what I bring. It's just a situation where you just got to stay ready.”
Thomas has invited a role as the team's vocal leader. According to Suns forward Ish Wainwright, who spoke to our reporter Trevor Booth in a YouTube show, Thomas, guards Devin Booker and Bradley Beal and forward Thad Young, who was signed off the buyout market, are the team's vocal leaders. Thomas has been with the team for fewer than 30 days after he completed two 10-day contracts before he was signed.
The 5-foot-8 guard told reporters when he was introduced back to the team he has a chip on his shoulder that won't go away. Even though he is yet to see significant minutes, he said he is going to keep preparing like he will each game.
“I'm always super positive each and every day,” said Thomas. “Each and every day, I feel like I'm going to get in the game But whether I do or not, it's bigger than that. But I know if my name is called, I'm going to make a really, really positive impact on the court to make things easier for each and everybody just out there that I'm with.”
Isaiah Thomas finds important role with Phoenix Suns
Wainwright says that he tries to lead on the bench, though that role has prominently been ascribed to Thomas, who has respect of plenty of players within the Suns' locker room.
“He's a vocal leader, for sure,” Wainwright said. “Like I said, I respect him, everybody respects him, he's been through a lot. It's amazing to see him back in the league. He's been bringing a lot to the team, vocal.”
Thomas is someone who's going to hold Suns players accountable. Along with Beal, he said that Booker is a vocal leader and is more so than Beal and forward Kevin Durant.
Here is what Thomas, who is a true player to the position Booker and Beal have each had a hand at, point guard, said about the Suns franchise player.
“He's going in the right direction,” Thomas said. “He's doing what he's supposed to do. He's a superstar, very humble and has no pride. I keep saying that, but it's hard to find superstars that have no ego, and it's really about ‘team-first.' It could be about him, but he's a guy that's really about the team and what's best for the team.
“Out of the three guys, he's definitely the most vocal. And that says a lot where probably he's come from, from being a guy that probably hasn't talked a lot in his career.”
On his role, Thomas said he's trying to make an impact and set himself up to play “two to three” more years in the NBA.
“I just spoke it into existence the last couple of years,” Thomas said about his dream to keep playing in the NBA. “I've always spoken everything that's happened in my career into existence.
“I'm just staying ready. I know when my name's called, I'm going to make an impact on the court. I'm going to do just whatever I can to be on the court. But if my name's not called, I'm going to still be able to do what I've been doing, and that's been bring positive energy, be a voice in the locker room, positive voice, and just continue to work each and every day.”