ESPN analyst and former NBA player Kendrick Perkins hasn't been shy about criticizing the lack of effort in the NBA All-Star Game this year.
Now, appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Perkins believes that he has the solution to the NBA's problem – and he's hoping that Adam Silver is listening:
“The way [Adam Silver] has been fixing problems has been a blessing for the NBA… You’ve gotta increase incentives. Guys went so hard in the In-Season Tournament.”
Kendrick Perkins on how the NBA can save the All-Star Game 🗣️
While it's true that the possibility of winning the $1 million per player grand prize increased the competition level in the NBA In-Season Tournament, some of the increased level of competition likely also had to do with the very nature of it being a tournament. Tapping into that competitive spirit is key to turning the NBA All-Star Game around.
An additional cash prize for the winning team would likely incentivize players to play harder in the NBA All-Star Game. Further incentives could include an increased payout for holding the opposing team below a target number of points, or even an additional individual payout for a ‘Defensive Player of the Game.'
No matter what NBA commissioner Adam Silver decides to do, anything would be an improvement over this year's event. One did not even need to watch the game to draw the conclusion that the concept of defense had once again suffered its death in the annual event. It was written all over the score, as the East defeated the West to the tune of a 211-186 score.