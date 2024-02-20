Kendrick Perkins sounded off on the NBA All-Star Game and a lack of effort.

Kendrick Perkins played 14 seasons over the course of his NBA career and won one championship in the process. He came within a shade of making what would have been his lone All-Star appearance but fell short as Al Horford beat him out by one vote.

The 6-foot-10 center watched Sunday night's All-Star Game and came away frustrated and upset by what he witnessed.

On Monday, Perkins laid out what he believes is a sad state of affairs regarding the 2024 NBA All-Star Game and how it failed to stack up to previous iterations.

‘It Was Embarrassing:' Perkins Says on NBA All-Star Game

Perkins never made the All-Star Game but he attempted to paint a picture of how important the game should be taken on Monday.

He cited Russell Westbrook, Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant among others as examples of players who played hard on both sides of the ball and took the game seriously.

He said there is one particular way that the game can improve and it involves an approach similar to the In-Season Tournament.

“It was embarrassing and it was disrespectful to the game of basketball… To be an NBA All-Star, it’s an honor! I played 14 years and never made an All-Star Game.” Kendrick Perkins sounds off on the NBA All-Star Game 🗣️ (via @ESPNNBA)pic.twitter.com/MiQCJKheWT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 19, 2024

