Fans thrash 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

When it comes to the NBA All-Star Game, defense often comes across as a mere option for players. That was the case again Sunday night at the 2024 NBA All-Star Game in Indiana. One did not even need to watch the game to draw the conclusion that the concept of defense had once again suffered its death in the annual event. It was written all over the score, as the East defeated the West to the tune of a 211-186 score (not a typo).

And once again, fans and observers all gathered on social media to hate the NBA All-Star Game.

“The greatest enemy of All-Star Games is simply the money players make. They don’t want to get hurt. So they don’t go all out. The result is a terrible product,” said Darren Rovell.

reminder that the last good NBA All-Star Game took place in Cleveland, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/ScLltrKnRj — jack (@TheCavsJack) February 19, 2024

“The All-Star game is becoming the NFL Pro Bowl…this is absolutely terrible,” lamented X user @pezdspencer_.

2020 All-Star game was really a once in a lifetime experience. we’re never seeing anything like this again. pic.twitter.com/VUbkzdnJuB — Thunder Film Room (@ThunderFilmRoom) February 19, 2024

“I think I’m officially an old man. The All-Star game is absolute trash,” shared @bjvanbeek.

At least one fan even brought up a classic quote from Los Angeles Lakers legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant about the NBA All-Star Game.

Kobe Bryant: “All-Star game needs a little revamping. It used to be competitive. People wanna see the best players in the world actually go up against each other… not running up and down dunking without defense” He was right #NBAAllStar2024 pic.twitter.com/ZVJAgiIqIm — Beastbrook (@Beastbr00k0) February 19, 2024

The East All-Stars were led by Damian Lillard, who racked up 39 points on his way to winning the 2024 NBA All-Star Most Valuable Player award. There were also five players in the contest who had at least 30 points. But Lillard was not even the game's highest scorer. That would be Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns, who exploded for 50 points in a losing effort for the West squad.