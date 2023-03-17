The Philadelphia 76ers will travel to take on the Charlotte Hornets in a Friday night NBA matchup at the Spectrum Center in North Carolina. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a 76ers-Hornets prediction and pick, laid out below.

The dominant Philadelphia 76ers have gone 46-22, third place in the Eastern Conference. Doc Rivers’ squad has won six straight games, beginning with a narrow victory over Milwaukee. The top three spots in the Eastern Conference are all subject to change, with three games separating the spots.

Charlotte is on the opposite end of the spectrum, going 22-49, 14th place in the Eastern Conference. In their last 20 games, Charlotte has lost 13 times, including an embarrassing seven-game losing streak to begin February. Head coach Steve Clifford is in his second stint at the helm of Charlotte.

Here are the 76ers-Hornets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: 76ers-Hornets Odds

Philadelphia 76ers: -10.5 (-110)

Charlotte Hornets: +10.5 (-110)

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How To Watch 76ers vs. Hornets

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: NBA, NBA League Pass

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

Joel Embiid has dominated as the healthiest 76er star, leading the team with 33.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. Embiid also leads the team with 1.7 blocks per game. James Harden has averaged 21.9 points and 10.8 assists per game in 51 games, the second 76er averaging a double-double. The team’s third-leading scorer, Tyrese Maxey, is averaging 19.9 points while shooting 41.5 percent from behind the three-point line. Maxey has played in different roles, starting 30 of his 49 appearances. Tobias Harris, who helped the team tread water while other stars were injured, has averaged 14.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. De’Anthony Melton has dominated on the defensive end, leading the team with 1.6 steals, and also has scored 10.1 points per game. Philadelphia ranks ninth, averaging 7.8 steals per game.

Philadelphia has averaged 115.1 points per game, which ranks 14th in the league. Defense has been the story for the team, holding opponents to 110.7 points per game, which ranks third in the league. As Philadelphia has gotten healthy recently, the team has taken off.

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread

Nothing has gone right for the Hornets this season, as LaMelo Ball will appear in just 36 games, now out for the season with a fractured ankle. Ball still leads the team in points per game and assists per game, so his absence will be felt. Terry Rozier has played well, stepping up in Ball’s extended absences. Rozier ranks second on the team with 21.5 points and 5.1 assists per game. Kelly Oubre, Jr., who also has missed extended time this season, has averaged 20.6 points while leading the team with 1.4 steals per game. Mason Plumlee is narrowly missing a double-double, averaging 12.2 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. Plumlee has been efficient from the field, shooting an impressive 66.9 percent. When healthy, Charlotte has a legitimate offense, but the injuries have been the downfall this season.

Charlotte has averaged 111.6 points per game, which is 26th in the league. Encouraging is their eighth ranking in steals, averaging 7.9 takeaways per game. Charlotte’s defense has struggled, ranking 23rd with 117.5 points allowed per game.

Final 76ers-Hornets Prediction & Pick

Philadelphia is going to dominate in this one, but their strong defense may keep this total under.

Final 76ers-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia -10.5 (-110), under 227.5 (-110)