By Aidan Cotter · 4 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers (10-12) visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (15-9) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 7:30 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Cavaliers prediction and pick.

Los Angeles has vaulted into 12th place in the Western Conference thanks to winning eight of their last ten games. The Lakers are 10-12 against the spread while 55% of their games have gone over. Cleveland, meanwhile, sits in third place in the Eastern Conference and has won two of their last three. The Cavaliers are 13-9-2 against the spread while 58% of their games have gone under. This will be the second meeting between the two teams. Cleveland took the first in early November, 114-100.

Here are the Lakers-Cavaliers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Lakers-Cavaliers Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +5 (-112)

Cleveland Cavaliers: -5 (-108)

Over: 225 (-110)

Under: 225 (-110)

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

Despite a brutal start to the season, the Lakers have begun to show signs of life lately. Over their last ten games, Los Angeles amassed an 8-2 record – tied for best in the league. The Lakers have vaulted themselves back into the playoff conversation thanks to an improved offense and incredible individual effort from star Anthony Davis. LA ranks tenth in scoring and 21st in offensive efficiency. They’ve been formidable defensively where they rank 21st in points allowed and 13th in efficiency. The Lakers remain vulnerable on the glass, however, as they rank just 18th in rebound differential and 20th in rebound rate.

It is impossible to talk about the Lakers right now without first mentioning star forward Anthony Davis. Davis is on an absolute tear right lately. Davis has been solid all season long – averaging 29 PPG and leading the league with 12.8 RPG. Over his last ten, however, he’s been outright dominant – averaging 34.2 PPG, 15.4 RPG, and 2.9 BPG. He’s coming off back-to-back 40-point outings including a 55-point, 17-rebound performance against the Wizards in their most recent win. The Cavaliers have arguably the best defensive frontcourt in the NBA. This matchup is equivalent to an unstoppable force (Davis) against an immovable object (the Cavaliers’ frontcourt).

Despite Davis moving into more of an alpha role, LeBron James remains one of the premier players in the league. Although not quite the same player he was, the 37-year-old is still an elite all-around player. LeBron averages 26.1 PPG, 8.6 RPG, and 6.6 APG while shooting over 46% from the field.

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

Cleveland remains one of the best stories of the young season as they’ve cemented themselves as one of the top three teams in the East thanks to a top-five-point differential. The Cavaliers are a balanced team who excels in all phases of the game. Cleveland ranks 18th in scoring and eighth in offensive efficiency. Their calling card comes on the defensive end, however, where they rank first in both points allowed and defensive efficiency. The Cavs are also an excellent rebounding team, ranking fourth in rebound differential and seventh in rebound rate. Jarrett Allen’s status is notable for Cleveland – the center is questionable after missing the last three games with an injury.

Cleveland’s identity revolves around its suffocating defense. The Cavaliers are statistically the best defensive team in the NBA – something that starts with second-year forward Evan Mobley. Mobley has already cemented himself as a stellar rim protector despite being just 21 years old. Mobley averages 1.5 blocks per game and nearly a steal per game as well. He and center Jarrett Allen form arguably the most fearsome frontcourts in the league. That being said, Mobley is no stiff on offense. The versatile forward is an efficient scorer, averaging 15 PPG on 56% shooting. He’s also a strong rebounder – ranking 15th in the league with 9.2 RPG.

While the Cavaliers are known for their strong defense, their offense is nearly as potent thanks to the backcourt duo of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell leads the team in scoring with 28.4 PPG but is quick to contribute as a playmaker thanks to his 4.9 APG. He’s been one of the most efficient guards in the league as well, shooting 49% from the field and 42% from three. Garland is the primary distributor, averaging 7.7 APG. He’s no slouch from a scoring perspective, though, as his 22.2 PPG ranks in the top 25 in the NBA. Both guards are well-positioned to have strong nights against LA’s weak backcourt.

Final Lakers-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Betters should pay close attention to the status of Cav’s center Jarrett Allen (questionable) but even if he’s ruled out I think Cleveland’s guards give them a sizable advantage. Ride the home favorites against an overvalued Lakers squad.

Final Lakers-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -5 (-108)