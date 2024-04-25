Buckle up, fight fans, because UFC Vegas 91 promises action from top to bottom! While the card might lack superstar headliners, it offers gems for hardcore MMA enthusiasts.
The main event is a flyweight showdown featuring Matheus Nicolau and Alex Perez. These two ranked contenders are jockeying for position in a stacked division. Nicolau's slick striking and surprising submission skills clash beautifully with Perez's grappling pedigree and improving standup. Expect a thrilling clash of styles.
Further down the main card, fan-favorite Tim Means returns in a welterweight battle against Uros Medic. Means, the grizzled vet, is known for his ruthless aggression and willingness to brawl. Medic is a dynamic finisher with KO power and a sneaky submission game. Don't blink, this fight could end in spectacular fashion.
Intriguing matchups fill the undercard. Look out for a potential barnburner between Victor Henry and Rani Yahya – two submission specialists who rarely go to decision. Also, keep an eye on Maheshate, a Chinese prospect with terrifying power making his UFC return against a tough test in Gabriel Benitez.
UFC Vegas 91 is all about thrilling fights, rising prospects, and established names seeking to reassert their dominance. If you're an MMA purist who loves discovering hidden talent and unpredictable scraps, this Saturday night is for you!
With a great fight card comes money to be made, we take a look at the top betting underdogs for this weekend's stacked fight night event.
UFC Vegas 91 Top Betting Underdogs
David Onama: +133
Tim Means: +245
Austin Hubbard: +155
David Onama (+133) vs. Jonathan Pearce
In the upcoming UFC Vegas 91 featherweight bout, David “Silent Assassin” Onama is poised to secure a victory over Jonathan Pearce. Onama's dynamic striking and grappling skills, coupled with his impressive fight IQ, make him a formidable opponent for Pearce.
Onama's striking prowess was on full display in his recent knockout victory over Gabriel Santos. His explosive punching power and ability to maintain composure under pressure will be crucial in his matchup against Pearce. Onama's grappling skills have also been tested, as seen in his fight against Santos, where he successfully defended against grappling attempts and maintained a strong defense.
Pearce, while a skilled fighter in his own right, may struggle against Onama's well-rounded skill set. Although Pearce has a solid grappling background, Onama's ability to scramble from bad positions and defend against takedowns may prove challenging for him. Additionally, Pearce's striking style has been described as somewhat predictable, which could leave him vulnerable to Onama's powerful counter-striking.
Onama's fight IQ will also play a significant role in his potential victory. His ability to adapt and make intelligent decisions in the octagon has been demonstrated in his previous fights. This, combined with his physical advantages in reach and power, could give him the edge he needs to secure a win over Pearce.
David Onama's dynamic striking, strong grappling skills, and impressive fight IQ make him a strong contender to emerge victorious against Jonathan Pearce at UFC Vegas 91.
Tim Means (+245) vs. Uros Medic
Tim Means, the seasoned veteran known as “The Dirty Bird”, enters UFC Vegas 91 as an underdog facing the surging Uros Medic. But those dismissing Means are making a critical mistake.
While Medic boasts a streak of violent finishes, Means is a master of exploiting weaknesses and forcing chaotic scrambles. His unpredictable striking, often thrown from unconventional angles, can disrupt Medic's smooth rhythm. Means' veteran savvy will look to turn this fight into a dogfight, where his experience will prevail.
Another often overlooked factor is the cardio question mark for Medic. He's never gone deep into fights, while Means has proven gas-tank durability. If “The Dirty Bird” can drag Medic into later rounds, he has the potential to break the younger fighter's will.
Don't be fooled by Medic's flashy record. Means is a cagey, battle-tested warrior who thrives when the odds are against him. His clinch game and opportunistic wrestling could also surprise Medic.
This doesn't guarantee a Means victory, but to write him off would be a fool's bet. Upsets in MMA are driven by the very attributes Tim Means embodies: grit, adaptability, and a willingness to take the fight into the unknown.
Austin Hubbard (+155) vs. Michal Figlak
Austin Hubbard walks into UFC Vegas 91 a clear underdog against the rising prospect, Michal Figlak. The Polish fighter boasts powerful striking and an impressive highlight reel, painting a bleak picture for Hubbard. However, MMA is rarely that simple.
Hubbard's path to victory lies in turning this into a grappling chess match. He possesses a clear advantage in takedowns and control, crucial against a striker like Figlak. While Figlak has shown solid defense, Hubbard is a relentless wrestler with the grit to keep working for those takedowns throughout the fight.
If Hubbard can ground the fight and force Figlak to defend from his back, it drastically shifts the narrative. Figlak's explosiveness diminishes on the ground, and Hubbard can sap his cardio with pressure and ground-and-pound.
Additionally, Hubbard isn't without weapons on the feet. His high volume and pressure can smother opponents, and Figlak has been susceptible to getting hit when initiating exchanges. If Hubbard can force Figlak to brawl in the pocket, he can find openings.
This won't be an easy win. Figlak's power is always a threat. But for those counting out Hubbard's chances entirely, they might be surprised. Look for a determined, grinding performance where Hubbard wears down and frustrates the younger fighter for a potential decision victory.