Chance The Rapper, who once seemed poised for superstardom, has recently launched his return to the music scene with a new single that reveals personal struggles and addresses his recent past, Hot97 reports. After a period of critical setbacks, the Chicago rapper has dropped “Buried Alive,” hinting at a forthcoming mixtape and showcasing his readiness to reclaim his position in the music industry.
A Fresh Start with “Buried Alive”
In his latest track, “Buried Alive,” Chance explores the darker thoughts and experiences that have shadowed him following the disappointing reception of his 2019 album, The Big Day. This song marks his first major release since that project, and fans received it with enthusiasm, appreciating its introspective lyrics and the striking sci-fi themed music video. Chance uses the track to vocalize his battles with writer's block and the isolation he felt as friends and colleagues distanced themselves during his challenging times.
CHANCE THE RAPPER
BURIED ALIVE
🚨OUT NOW🚨pic.twitter.com/iULbaffSyZ
— NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) April 25, 2024
The lyrics poignantly reflect on his personal life changes, including his publicized divorce from Kristen Corley, his wife of five years, and his fallout with his former manager, Pat Corcoran. The song's verses weave through these personal upheavals with raw honesty, revealing the depth of his introspection: “The boy who lived got tied up for marrying / Tried to ride off into the sunset with nary goodbye / Shot him off his high horse, ate his American pie.” Through these lines, Chance addresses the criticism and the consequences he faced in his personal and professional life.
Anticipation for “Star Line”
Beyond releasing “Buried Alive,” Chance has announced a new mixtape titled Star Line, poised to be his first in five years. While he has not confirmed a release date, the rapper has actively teased the project on social media, signaling that it might drop soon. This mixtape represents a significant step for Chance to reshape his career narrative and reintroduce his music to both fans and critics.
The anticipation surrounding Star Line builds on Chance's legacy as a trailblazer in the independent music scene. Despite the setbacks with The Big Day, which debuted at number two on the Billboard charts but faced harsh criticism, Chance remains a seminal figure in the industry. His mixtape Coloring Book notably made history by becoming the first streaming-only album to win a Grammy for Best Rap Album.
As Chance The Rapper gears up for his comeback, the music industry watches closely. His ability to address his failures and personal struggles through his art continues to define his path as an artist. With Star Line, Chance aims not just to return to the music scene but to redefine his space within it, promising a blend of personal reflection and the innovative music that first catapulted him to fame.
In the lead-up to the mixtape's release, fans and critics alike are eager to see if Chance's new work will ignite the music charts and restore the hype that once surrounded his earlier projects. The journey back may be fraught with challenges, but Chance The Rapper has shown that he is not only aware of his past missteps but also ready to move beyond them with new music and renewed vigor.