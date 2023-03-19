After defeating the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night, the Orlando Magic stay in Los Angeles to take on the Lakers Sunday night. With this game, we will continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Lakers prediction, pick and telling you how to watch.

The Magic are coming off that aforementioned solid win against the Clippers on Saturday. Led by Rookie of the Year favorite Paolo Banchero, the Magic have a record of 29-42, placing them 13th in the Eastern Conference. Banchero’s 20 points per game scoring average is best on the team. Markelle Fultz is having a career-best scoring season with 14.1 points per game. Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. are also having career-best years with 18.7 and 15.6 points per game, respectively. A win Sunday would give the Magic 30 wins for the first time since the 2019-2020 season.

Los Angeles is on the outside looking in and will be happy just to make the play-in picture. With a record of 34-37, the Lakers sit just a half-game back of the Utah Jazz. The final 11 games have now become must-win games with the Western Conference play-in race being so close. They have been without LeBron James for a while now, so Anthony Davis needs to step up if the Lakers want to advance to the postseason. The additions of D’Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley have been crucial in keeping the Lakers competitive.

Here are the Magic-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Magic-Lakers Odds

Orlando Magic: +6.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Lakers: -6.5 (-110)

Over: 230.5 (-112)

Under: 230.5 (-108)

How To Watch Magic vs. Lakers

TV: Bally Sports Florida, Spectrum SportsNet

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 9:30 PM ET/ 6:30 PM PT

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

The Magic are coming off a solid win in Los Angeles Saturday night. Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and Markelle Fultz all stepped up big time with Banchero having an off night. They will need to play just as good if they want to beat the Lakers. The Magic do not score with the best of them, but the Lakers are top 10 in the NBA in points given up per game. Banchero is the main guy in Orlando, but the key to winning comes from his surrounding cast. Carter has 19 double-doubles on the season. In those games, Orlando has a record of 12-7. If Carter can put up a double-double and neutralize Anthony Davis, the Magic have a great chance at winning this one.

Orlando attempts the fourth-fewest 3-pointers in the entire NBA, so playing through Carter and driving the lane is going to be the difference Sunday night. The Magic are also in the bottom 10 in the NBA in turnovers. They will have to take care of the ball in order to win this game.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Lakers are going to be without LeBron James once again on Sunday night. The good news is Anthony Davis is probable to play. In 17 games without LeBron, Davis averages 27.7 points, 14.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Davis takes it upon himself to step up when LeBron is out of the lineup. He will need to have this type of game for the Lakers to win. D’Angelo Russell also steps up in games without LeBron. In the seven games Russell has played without LeBron, he averages 19.7 points, 6.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

The Lakers rank in the top 10 in scoring and rebounding this season. They are also a top-10 team defensively in opponent field goal and 3-point percentage. If the Lakers can play solid defense, there is no reason they should not shut down the Magic.

Final Magic-Lakers Prediction & Pick

The Magic are playing their second game in as many nights. On the second night of back-to-backs, Orlando has a record of 1-10. They never play well in these games. For this reason, I will take Anthony Davis and the Lakers to win and cover the spread.

Final Magic-Lakers Prediction & Pick: -6.5 (-110) Under 230.5 (-108)