The 76ers are looking to bolster their guard depth with their trade interest for this Wizards PG.

The Philadelphia 76ers are ripe for a trade; they acquired a few expiring contracts in the James Harden trade, and they still have a few first-round picks in their disposal to acquire a star with the trade deadline being less than a month away. However, the 76ers may prefer to swing more of a lower-profile trade instead, as they are reportedly interested in acquiring a guard from the moribund Washington Wizards.

Jordan Poole, however, is not the Wizards guard the 76ers prefer to trade for. According to Matt Moore of Action Network, Philadelphia wants to bring in a steady hand at point guard in Tyus Jones, although they haven't yet met the Wizards' asking price of a first-round pick.

Jones is one of the best point guards in remaining under control. He doesn't get sped up by opposing defenses, preferring to take his time in initiating his team's offense. This makes him quite the good fit for the 76ers. Not only should he make entry passes to Joel Embiid that much easier, his efficiency and ability to pick his spots in more of a low-usage role makes him an easy player to put alongside the more ball-dominant Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Tyus Jones also has the threat of the floater in his repertoire, making him an effective conductor of the pick-and-roll, so he should be able to get the most out of the 76ers' stars in these actions as well.

It's a near-certainty that the Wizards will be entertaining trade offers for Jones. After all, they currently have a record of 6-31, making them prime candidates to sell off a few pieces to contending teams. The Wizards, however, may not be able to receive their asking price for the 27-year old point guard. Jones' contract will be expiring after the season, so it'll be tough to stomach for the 76ers or any other contending team to give away a first-round pick for a flight risk.

Acquired by the Wizards this offseason in the Kristaps Porzingis trade, Jones could net the team a few second-round picks as contending teams gear up for the stretch run. Currently, Jones is averaging 12.6 points and 5.5 assists per game on 52.6 percent shooting from the field in his first extended stint as a starting point guard in the NBA.