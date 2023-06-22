The Washington Wizards front office, after making the widely-panned Bradley Beal trade, managed to swing a huge win for the franchise on Wednesday night. Instead of losing Kristaps Porzingis for nothing in free agency, the Wizards instead got him to opt into his contract for next year so they could trade him away for some assets. And trade him for assets, they certainly did, as they acquired Tyus Jones and the 35th pick of the 2023 NBA Draft (not to mention Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala).

However, given the players currently on the roster, the Wizards may not be done wheeling and dealing just yet. As Josh Robbins, Wizards reporter for The Athletic, pointed out, Washington still has Monte Morris and Delon Wright under contract for next season, in addition to the newly-acquired Jones as well as the veteran Chris Paul — the main return in the Beal trade.

Moreover, the Wizards own the eighth pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, and they could very well choose a point guard with that selection. (ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel has the Wizards drafting Anthony Black — a PG — with that pick in his latest mock draft.) Thus, it certainly makes sense to think that more moves are yet to come for the team based in the nation's capital.

The Wizards, apart from the Chris Paul situation, don't have to do anything drastic immediately. (Paul is an exception because the Wizards will be better off waiving him before the June 28 deadline to save money.) After all, Tyus Jones could improve his trade value even further by becoming a nightly 20-10 threat, while Monte Morris has considerable experience as a backup point guard. Meanwhile, Delon Wright, given his defensive acumen, could slide up to the two anyway.

Nevertheless, expect there to be considerable interest in Jones, and expect the Wizards to cash in on him as a trade asset sooner than later since his contract is expiring after the 2023-24 season anyway. Teams such as the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat (should Gabe Vincent leave), and the San Antonio Spurs could very well be on the hunt for an upgrade at the point, so pursuing Jones makes a ton of sense for them.