Bucks eyeing Bruce Brown.

The Milwaukee Bucks fired Adrian Griffin and then hired Doc Rivers in a stunning turn of events. Just days before the NBA Trade Deadline, they are one team to keep an eye on amid a flurry of rumors. One player they are reportedly expressing interest in is Bruce Brown, per ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel.

‘The Milwaukee Bucks have held conversations with the Raptors regarding Bruce Brown, sources said. One of the more active teams on the trade market, the Bucks are attempting to add an impactful talent who can increase their chances of making another title push right now. Brown is said to be a player the Bucks think highly of, given his ability to impact the game in various ways on both sides of the court. The Bucks are motivated to find an immediate upgrade in favor of Pat Connaughton and Cam Payne.'

Bruce Brown was part of the trade that sent Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors to the Indiana Pacers, and the veteran is quite a popular name on the trade market. He has played just nine games with the Raptors, averaging 9.4 PPG in 27 minutes per contest. However, with the Raptors likely looking to recoup some assets, Brown is a player that makes sense to be traded at the deadline.

The Bucks are currently in the third spot in the Eastern Conference behind the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers in a tight race. After firing Griffin in his first season, the Bucks' championship aspirations are evident, and adding a player such as Brown would be a big upgrade for Milwaukee.