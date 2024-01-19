Bruce Brown is now linked to the Lakers in the latest NBA rumors ahead of the trade deadline.

Rumors are running rampant in the NBA right now with the trade deadline around the corner. One team that is constantly popping up in the rumor mill is the Los Angeles Lakers. The franchise is in dire need of a guard and it sounds like there is some potential interest in Bruce Brown on the Toronto Raptors.

Brown was recently dealt to Toronto after the Raptors shipped Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers for a haul. But many believe the front office plans to trade Brown sooner, rather than later. Enter the Lakers, as Bruce Brown is a target for LA if he becomes available via trade, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

“If the Toronto Raptors decide to move on from Bruce Brown Jr., the Lakers will have interest in acquiring him, according to team sources. The Lakers coveted Brown last summer and believed they were the favorites to sign him using the team's non-taxpayer midlevel exception before Indiana swooped in with a cap-space offer.”

The Lakers have plenty of options on the table though. With the trade deadline not until February 8, the front office has some time to make a decision. It's believed LA has three ways they can go about the trade deadline. Don't make a move, acquire a solid rotational player, or go after a big name star.

Either way, Los Angeles is going to remain in trade rumors until a move is made. So, they're definitely a team to watch in the coming weeks. As for Bruce Brown, he's make a great addition to this Lakers team. So far this season, Brown is averaging 12.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. Another team potentially in the mix for Brown are the New York Knicks, who also tried to sign him in the offseason.