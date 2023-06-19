Sunday evening, the NBA world was completely floored by the blockbuster trade between the Wizards and Suns that sent All-Star guard Bradley Beal out to Phoenix. In exchange, the Washington D.C.-bound package was headlined by a slew of second-round picks and the remaining two seasons of Chris Paul's contract.

After having somewhat of a down year in 2022-23 (at least, for CP3's standards), since being eliminated in the second round of the playoffs rumors were swirling suggesting that GM James Jones was focused on parting ways with the final few seasons of the legendary guard's deal.

With this exchange, such a goal has been accomplished, however, the veteran is still slated to receive virtually every penny of his 2023-24 salary.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported in a June 18 piece on the transaction that the decision not to waive Chris Paul by Suns ownership essentially guaranteed he'll be fully compensated for his upcoming season.

“With the support of owners Mat and Justin Ishbia, who have approved massive spending increases since buying the team in February, the Suns decided not to waive Paul. Instead, Paul is likely to get his entire $30 million salary, sources said, and the Suns combined it with guard Landry Shamet to take on even more money by bringing in Beal — giving them nearly $162 million in salary committed to just four players for the 2023-24 season,” Windhorst wrote of Chris Paul.

Despite his injury-plagued season, Paul still managed to put forth solid numbers when found on the hardwood. Seeing 59 games of action, the point guard posted averages of 13.9 points, 8.9 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.5 steals while shooting 44.0% from the field and 37.5% from deep.