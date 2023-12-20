How Warriors feel about Draymond Green amid incidents

Teams often tolerate occasional lapses in judgment or personality flaws if success follows. The business and meritocracy components of the industry can cure most non-criminal bad optics, and if not, then at least soften the blow. It is an unsettling fact that contradicts what is burned into our brains early on, but it's unlikely to go away. The Golden State Warriors know all too well the good and bad that comes with having Draymond Green on their team.

To be clear, the four-time champion has largely remained out of public scrutiny away from the basketball court. And even in that sphere, there are many times where the line is blurred when it comes to him.

Green stomped on Sacramento Kings All-Star Domantas Sabonis but was grabbed first. He put Minnesota Timberwolves defensive powerhouse Rudy Gobert in a chokehold but did so after the latter put his hands on teammate Klay Thompson.

Now, this is by no means a defense of Green. Neither of those “buts” can excuse those extreme overreactions. They are merely included to illustrate the point that there is usually more context that at least explains why the former Defensive Player of the Year becomes so unhinged at times.

However, his latest wild swing at Jusuf Nurkic in the Warriors' loss to the Phoenix Suns last Tuesday, which resulted in an indefinite suspension, completely lacks a “but.”

How Warriors reportedly feel about Draymond Green

Can the organization still lean on the upside its trusty defender and best energizer provides? It seems so, at least for now. “He drives them crazy,” a league source told Heavy Sports' Steve Bulpett. “But the impression I’ve always gotten when I talk to those guys is that they really don’t think they can win without him. He’s so important to how they want to play, how they need to play to win.”

It is difficult to argue with that assessment. Many fans believe the Warriors would have another championship banner hanging from the rafters had Draymond Green not been suspended (controversially) for hitting LeBron James in the groin during the 2016 NBA Finals. His intensity, defense and underrated playmaking are integral parts of this dynastic engine. Therefore, trouble could lie ahead for Golden State.

Although Green says the strike on Nurkic was inadvertent, he is undergoing counseling. That development inspires some optimism, but it does not make things any easier on the Dubs in the present.

Despite winning its last two games, the team is 12-14 and sits in 11th place in the West. Green's unknown absence makes for a much more arduous climb back up the standings for the Warriors. If they can stay afloat and the four-time All-Star works through any issue he might have, then perhaps this franchise can once again avoid having to make a major and unpleasant decision.