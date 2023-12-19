NBA Executive VP and Head of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars detailed the league's decision to suspend Warriors forward Draymond Green indefinitely.

Draymond Green has heard from NBA commissioner Adam Silver and the league office more than any other player this season. Once again the Golden State Warriors are without Green due to his antics on the court. Only this time, there is no telling when he could be back.

The NBA suspended Green indefinitely for his repeated acts of violence on the court. His backhand punch, slap, swing, whatever you want to call it, was the final straw for the league. Draymond, a future Hall of Famer, has consistently been putting other players in danger with his reckless play, which is why he and the league determined it was time to seek help.

Green, the Warriors, and the NBA determined this indefinite suspension together, a leave of absence that sends a clear message to the rest of the league that repeated violations will not be tolerated. While this may seem harsh and unfair, this decision was made in the best interest of Green's well-being. Joe Dumars, the league's Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations, recently spoke about the suspension, clearly stating that the NBA is looking to help Draymond, not throw him in jail.

“We have to administer punishment, but I also believe that we can’t discard these guys either,” Dumars stated on Monday during an interview with a small group of reporters at the NBA's head office in New York, via The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov. “These are human beings. And if we can administer the punishment and help at the same time, then we should try to do that. And I think that’s what you see here and what we’re trying to do right now as opposed to just suspend them and send them away and then that’s it. That’s just not what we’re trying to do here.”

Dumars also explained that coming up with a set number for Draymond's suspension did not make much sense, as they are all hoping Green can take this time to focus on himself. As a result of the indefinite suspension, Green can fulfill all the requirement of his recovery and make sure he is in the best headspace possible before returning instead of attempting to rush back within a certain timeframe.

“The only thing we really want to see him do is get better so when he comes back, we’re not dealing with the same issues over and over again. And so that was the whole purpose behind indefinite, and when he is ready, then he’ll come back,” Dumars continued. “When we feel like he’s ready, he’ll come back. When the team feels like he’s ready, he’ll come back.”

As for how Draymond feels about the suspension, Dumars made it clear that Green has not been “defiant” whatsoever and has worked hand-in-hand with the league on this matter.

The Warriors have gone 2-1 over the three games Green has missed so far as a result of his indefinite suspension. Now 12-14 and winners of two straight games, Golden State will continue to focus on the season at hand, while also working with Green behind the scenes to ensure that he is getting the necessary help he needs.

At this time, the NBA and the team have not laid out a potential timeframe for when the four-time champion could return to the court.