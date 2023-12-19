Clippers forward Paul George speaks up on Draymond Green narrative.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has gotten a ton of attention this season, mostly for the wrong reasons. His suspension due to his hit on Phoenix Suns big man Jusuf Nurkic has made him an even bigger villain in the eyes of the public. However, it shouldn't be used by people to question Green's sanity, if you ask Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George.

“I don’t like that they’re painting him like he’s crazy now, though. I don’t like that part,” the Clippers forward said about one of the narratives that sprouted since Green's suspension (via Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment).

“Let’s stop the narrative that he’s crazy or something’s wrong with him…like come on we gotta chill with that.”

The NBA has brought the hammer down hard on Green, slapping him with an indefinite suspension following his action in the aforementioned game versus the Suns. He is expected to miss at least three weeks and will have to undergo counseling. It doesn't surprise many fans that the NBA is trying to teach Green a lesson many hope is enough for him to truly learn from. The Warriors still need Green to be at the top of his game to survive in the West that's filled with elite teams like the Clippers.

Apart from his current suspension, Green was already suspended for five games back in November for putting Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold and was also slapped with a technical foul in his first game back from that punishment.