The Knicks reportedly remain interested in acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns in a trade even after they landed OG Anunoby.

The New York Knicks added OG Anunoby over the weekend in a trade with the Toronto Raptors, and Shams Charania gave an interesting update on the team's interest in Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, which remains after acquiring Anunoby.

“They've maintained all of their assets, they still have eight first-round picks Michelle to trade, up to eight first-round picks,” Shams Charania said on Fanduel TV. “You still have contracts that are trade eligible, guys like Evan Fournier, that's an expiring contract that you can put into a deal, he's making significant money. That gets you into position to make a trade for a really valuable player around the league. I expect them to prioritize playmaking, they're always going to have interest in Karl-Anthony Towns, but nothing has materialized as of yet. They have the pieces, they have the contracts, they have the young players. Guys like Quentin Grimes that you could potentially throw into a trade. I'm curious about Quentin Grimes' future, out of everyone on that Knicks bench.”

Charania then went into how Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo are locked in as pieces of the future for the Knicks. The team likes Grimes, and he was involved in trade rumors in the past, going back to negotiations with the Utah Jazz for Donovan Mitchell.

The trade for OG Anunoby does not take the Knicks into true championship contention in most people's eyes, but it gets them a step closer. With a bevy of draft picks and salaries along with a young player like Grimes, is that enough to land a player they have always coveted in Towns? Only time will tell.