OG Anunoby's Knicks debut went well

OG Anunoby made an impact in his debut for the New York Knicks on Monday in the team's 112-106 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, and he spoke about how he felt playing his first game for the team at Madison Square Garden.

“I felt good,” OG Anunoby said, via Tim Bontemps of ESPN. “I felt good. Just trying to help the team on both ends. Just talking to guys on defense and them talking to me, helping know where to be, and stuff. Felt good.”

Anunoby is known for his three-point shooting and strong defense from the wing. It was arguably one of the Knicks' biggest needs, and they paid a significant package to acquire Anunoby to fill that hole, giving up Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett and a second-round pick that originally belonged to the Detroit Pistons. Anunoby still has to learn the system the Knicks use, but he described how his teammates helped him in his first game, in which he put up 17 points and six rebounds in 35 minutes.

“Even during the game, they were telling me, ‘Go here. Do this.'” Anunoby said, via Bontemps. “Yeah, they were helping me out for sure, a lot of them. And I'm thankful for it.”

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau spoke about Anunoby's impact in his first game.

“I thought for the first game, impressive,” Tom Thibodeau said, via Bontemps. “Just to be ready, and kind of figure it out on the fly. Played smart, played off people well, hustled, moved without the ball, shot good shots, made good plays … very good start.”

The Knicks got a win over the top team in the Western Conference with their new lineup. They will look to get another win on Wednesday at home against the Chicago Bulls.