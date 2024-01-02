Stephen A. Smith has some thoughts about the OG Anunoby trade.

New York Knicks fans were thrilled with OG Anunoby's strong debut for his new team during Monday's 112-106 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, ESPN analyst and known Knicks supporter Stephen A. Smith isn't too excited about the OG Anunoby trade.

“I'm not moved [with the Knicks-Raptors trade]…” said Smith during Tuesday's episode of First Take. “Immanuel Quickley, I did not want to lose… Not having him there to me puts a lot more on Jalen Brunson. It doesn't improve their chances to beat Boston or Milwaukee.”

Stephen A. Smith did clarify that the move doesn't make the Knicks worse and acknowledged that New York got better defensively by acquiring one of the top 3-and-D guys in the league. However, he believes New York should still make a move at someone like Donovan Mitchell if the Knicks really want to contend against the upper-echelon teams in the East such as the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks.

As harsh as he may sound sometimes, Smith makes a valid argument on this. Losing Immanuel Quickley certainly hurt New York's bench and it became quite evident in its first game following the blockbuster. Only two players scored off the Knicks bench — Josh Hart with eight points and Quentin Grimes with 10. Quickley provided the Knicks with 15.0 points on a nightly basis.

Nonetheless, Anunoby still made a huge impact despite fouling out in 35 minutes. He finished the game with 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including 3-of-6 from beyond the arc, to go along with six rebounds and two steals. More importantly, he helped keep Anthony Edwards in check for most of the game.