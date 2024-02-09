While the Pistons are interested in Miles Bridges, they'll have competition.

In the midst of a horrific campaign, the Detroit Pistons are already thinking of ways to massively improve their roster of the future. One option for the Pistons is signing current Charlotte Hornets standout Miles Bridges.

Detroit will have more than enough cap space to sign Bridges. He's a player that the Pistons currently have their eyes on. But so do the Hornets. After not dealing him at the trade deadline, Charlotte is trying to re-sign Bridges, via Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

The Pistons would offer Bridges a change of scenery and a hefty contract. However, the forward shut down all trade talk of leaving the Hornets before the deadline. Perhaps that's a sign that Bridges would prefer to stay in Charlotte. Regardless, the Pistons will still attempt to beat out the Hornets and sign Bridges to a lucrative deal.

Miles Bridges has been impressive in his return to the NBA. Over 39 games, the forward has averaged 21.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. All three statistics are better than Bridges' career averages of 14.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

If Bridges were already playing for the Pistons, he would rank second on the team in points, second and rebounds and third in assists. While Detroit has plenty of young talent, the Pistons are struggling to find success on a nightly basis.

At 8-43, the Pistons are well aware that improvements need to be made. Bridges would be a strong free agent haul and a sign of optimism in Detroit. However, the Pistons will have to battle the Hornets if they truly want to sign Bridges.