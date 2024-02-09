Danilo Gallinari is now a free agent.

Danilo Gallinari's career has been in a bit of a state of limbo recently since his trade from the Washington Wizards to the Detroit Pistons in January. Gallinari appeared in six games for Detroit, averaging 8.7 points per contest in the process.

However, it seems that his days in the Motor City are now coming to an end, according to the latest intel.

The Pistons are waiving Gallinari, per NBA insider Shams Charinia of Stadium and The Athletic, as well as James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. The big man is now set to begin meeting with teams in his newfound free agency on Friday, per Charania.

At the age of 35, it might be easy to assume that the former Denver Nugget doesn't have a whole lot left in the tank. However, it wasn't that long ago that the forward played a surprisingly crucial role in the Atlanta Hawks' run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021. Gallinari has never relied on athleticism to be effective; rather, it is his silky smooth outside perimeter shooting stroke, as well as his precise footwork, that has allowed him to carve out a niche in the NBA, and those aspects of his game will diminish at a much slower rate than things like speed or agility.

Gallinari was a member of the Boston Celtics last year but could only watch from the bench as he spent the entirety of the campaign recovering from offseason ACL surgery.