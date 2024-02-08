Miles Bridges is staying put.

Despite all the rumors swirling around the Charlotte Hornets' roster, the turnover won't clean out the house like everyone expected. While the Hornets have talked to teams about Miles Bridges, he's not going anywhere. Bridges' agent, Klutch Sports' Rich Paul, told ESPN's Brian Windhorst Thursday morning that he won't approve any trade and will stay with the Hornets the rest of the season.

Because of the nature of his one-year contract, Bridges holds veto rights over any deal. By staying in Charlotte the rest of the season, the Hornets will retain Bridges' Bird Rights and have a prime opportunity to re-sign him.

Things had been trending in this direction despite trade interest in Bridges, including from the Phoenix Suns. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski talked about Bridges' situation before this latest report.

“I think (Miles Bridges) loves playing for Steve Clifford,” Wojnarowski reports. “I think those two have connected, Steve Clifford has done a remarkable job with the players he has at his disposal this year. The bench in Charlotte, I'm not sure all those guys are in the NBA next year, anywhere, like all of them.”

Bridges wants to be in Charlotte for the long haul

“Yeah! I mean, my answer doesn't change,” Miles Bridges said when he was asked if he wants to remain in Charlotte on Wednesday night. “I love to be here, I got drafted here, they stuck with me through my lowest time… so I for sure want to be here.”

In Bridges' fifth season, he's averaging career-high marks in points, rebounds, steals, and minutes per game. Due to all the injuries and Terry Rozier being traded, Bridges has been one of their main sources of offense. His game has evolved as an iso scorer, operating as a primary option out of the half court, and he's also growing as a playmaker. He even had two 40 plus-point games in his past two outings.

What's next for Hornets?

With Miles Bridges staying put, he joins LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller as the only Hornets who should feel safe at the deadline. Charlotte will continue to monitor trades for veterans such as Gordon Hayward and Kyle Lowry, while PJ Washington is a hot name on the market.