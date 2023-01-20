With a new ownership comes sweeping changes for the Phoenix Suns. Their former owner, Robert Sarver, was known as a penny-pincher. Early reports said that any potential deal had to be approved by Sarver to see if they are an expensive spend or no. However, that stance now changes with the new owner, Mat Ishbia. The Suns will be aggressive at the trade deadline, and will be willing to spend a first-round pick for talent, per Shams Charania.

Incoming Suns owner Mat Ishbia will attend Phoenix-Brooklyn tonight, his first Suns game since agreeing to buy team. Details on @TheRally about how Ishbia’s impending arrival impacts Suns at the trade deadline, plus his approach to relationships across basketball: pic.twitter.com/uNnEPDge2S — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 20, 2023

This is a complete 180 from the Suns’ initial stance at the trade deadline, which was to stay relatively quiet. It was an unwise move for many different reasons, since this team was built to win now. Chris Paul is already showing some signs of slowing down. Their championship window isn’t going to be open for much longer.

The exit of Robert Sarver as team owner should hopefully bring good things for the Suns. Sarver was dismissed from the team after multiple controversies marred his tenure. He allegedly fostered a toxic workplace environment and reportedly made sexist and racist remarks. It wasn’t a surprise that he was quickly given the boot.

The Suns shocked everyone a couple of years ago after they made a surprise run to the NBA Finals. Since then, they’ve been considered as a potential playoff contender, but they’ve fallen short every single time. The front office did not make any inspiring moves during that time, perhaps a sign of Sarver’s meddling.

Now, with a new owner that seems dedicated to winning it all, the Suns are willing to go all-in at the trade deadline. What moves will this team pull off?