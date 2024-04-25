The Phoenix Suns have their work cut out for them in games three and four against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Valley of the Sun, and Grayson Allen could be a big part of turning the tide. Allen aggravated an ankle injury in Game 2 against the Wolves in Minnesota and now he's sharing an injury update on how things have been going.
Allen's update came during a time when ex-NBA star Jamal Crawford released a hot take on how a surprising player could save Phoenix's season. Bradley Beal's future was also discussed amid his playoff struggles.
With so much uncertainty surrounding the Suns in recent days, Allen's injury update was welcome news, and came in the form of a video shared by reporter Duane Rankin.
Grayson Allen's Injury Update
Allen was asked about the pain he's felt in regards to his ankle injury, which he described as a “violent roll.”
He said it's “more painful when you do it that way” than when the ankle lands flat on the ground. Allen's injury originally appeared so severe that NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley stated that it may be a two-week long injury.
On Thursday, Allen described his current injury situation as “questionable” when asked about it.
"Better than what I thought."
Grayson Allen on how his right ankle feels after spraining it for a second straight game in Game 1 and Game 2 vs. Timberwolves.
Called himself questionable for Game 3. #Suns #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/kb4PBpnnqT
— Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 25, 2024
“He looks happy man,” one fan said in response to the video.
“Let (him) come off the bench,” another fan added.
One Suns fan sounded especially confident on X after watching the Allen video. Many fans feel that Frank Vogel's team needs Allen to battle Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves, who now have a 2-0 lead in the series. Frank Vogel's team started the year as a Finals favorite and is now a serious underdog against their younger opponents.
“We gonna win this series,” another fan added.
“Just bring him off the bench man,” another reader stated in regards to Allen's current playing status and future.
Late Night Start For Friday's Suns-Wolves Game Three
The Suns and Timberwolves are expected to tip it off at 10:30 p.m. on Friday night, with Anthony Edwards, Kevin Durant and the rest of the stars set to get after it in a pivotal Game Three.
Frank Vogel's team needs a win to avoid falling behind 3-0 while the young Timberwolves smell blood in the water and will seek to take a commanding lead in the series.