The Phoenix Suns will probably want to put their best effort forward Thursday night against the Brooklyn Nets because the new boss will be in the building. Owner Mat Ishbia is appearing at his first game at the Footprint Center since acquiring the team for a record $ 4.4 billion, according to Shams Charania.

Ishbia agreed to buy the Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury last month after former owner Robert Sarver announced he would be selling the franchise following an NBA-led investigation into his workplace conduct. It was a story that impacted both the league and basketball fans all across the country. Now, the Suns can move ahead with someone they hope will make news for all the right reasons, starting with putting a bandaid on what has been an injury-ravaged season.

The billionaire mortgage lender’s arrival could not come soon enough, as the Suns could use some extra motivation after dropping nine of their last 10 games. Ishbia will likely be asked to prove his commitment to his new team right way with the trade deadline coming up fast. injuries to Devin Booker and Chris Paul might necessitate the addition of some much-needed reinforcements if Phoenix (21-24) is going to find its way back into playoff contention.

Aside from a basketball standpoint, the Suns’ purchase will have huge ramifications for any other owner who is looking to cash in on a historic payday. The Golden State Warriors are the most valuable NBA franchise, according to Forbes. They are followed by the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers, two franchises who always seem to draw attention when it comes to their current ownership.

Mat Ishbia will look to assess his new investment up close as he ushers in a new era in the desert.