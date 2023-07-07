Dario Saric remains a free agent amid the lack of big-money interest in him. And if that continues, the Golden State Warriors could end up signing him.

According to the latest rumors, the reason both Saric and fellow free agent Christian Wood remain unsigned is because they have only generated interests for the league minimum. With that said, the two continue to wait in search for a better offer, per NBA insider Marc Stein.

If Saric is unable to find an offer that is higher than the minimum, the Warriors have been mentioned as his likely destination.

“Christian Wood and Dario Saric are among the standout names on the league's list of available unrestricted free agents. The presumed delay: Both have only generated interest at the league minimum to this point and have naturally been holding out for more. Golden State remains the likely landing spot for Saric if he doesn't find an offer above the minimum,” Stein wrote.

Dario Saric averaged 6.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 57 combined games with the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder. He also shot 45.8 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from deep. His career averages are 11.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists on 44/36/89 shooting splits.

Saric will certainly be a solid boost for the Warriors if the team can get him for the minimum. They could really use some scoring help off the bench, and it's nice that he can help space the floor for the Dubs.

For now, though, fans will have to wait and see if other offers will come to Saric's way.