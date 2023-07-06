Christian Wood is still without a team but the belief is that it won't be too long before he finally ends his time in the NBA purgatory AKA free agency. The only real question is which team will he eventually sign up to play for.

The Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams being linked to Wood, and some people tried to fan the flames of that rumor by making a connection between his cover photo on Twitter of him and the great Kobe Bryant sharing a hug and his chances of landing with the Purple & Gold.

However, some Twitter users pointed out that Christian Wood has been using that image as his profile photo for a long time now.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Nevertheless, that's not likely to slow down some Lakers fans from holding on to their belief that at some point this offseason, Christian Wood will put ink on paper and bring his talents to La La Land.

The Lakers have been pretty busy in the 2023 offseason, having already agreed to deals with the likes of Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish, and Jaxson Hayes. They have also agreed to an extension with Austin Reaves. Signing Christian Wood, however, would be a big splash for the Lakers, as he's someone who can bolster the team's frontcourt.

Christian Wood is coming off a one-year stint with the Dallas Mavericks, playing 67 games together with Luka Doncic and company in the 2022-23 NBA season during which he averaged 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting 51.5 percent from the floor and 37.6 percent from the 3-point area.