NC State takes on Kansas State in the Pop Tarts Bowl as we continue our NCAAF odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The No. 18 NC State Wolfpack take on the No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats in the Pop Tarts Bowl! Check out our college football odds series as we hand out a NC State-Kansas State prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

North Carolina State finished the season with a 9-3 record. What really helped them was their five-game win streak to end the season. NC State's three losses this season came against Duke, Louisville, and Notre Dame. Brennan Armstrong is the man under center. He passed for 1,621 yards and 11 touchdowns during the regular season. He has also rushed for 544 yards and six touchdowns to lead the team. Kevin Concepcion is the leading receiver as a freshman for the Wolfpack as he has snagged 10 touchdowns.

Kansas State finished 8-4 this season, but they won just three of their last five games. To end the season, the Wildcats dropped a high-scoring affair against Iowa State. Will Howard is the quarterback, and he passed for 2,643 yards and 24 touchdowns in the regular season. DJ Giddens was a 1,000-yard rusher, and scored nine touchdowns this season. As a team, Kansas State had 30 rushing touchdowns, which is 14th in the nation.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Pop Tart Bowl Odds: NC State-Kansas State

NC State: +2.5 (-115)

Kansas State: -2.5 (-105)

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

How to Watch NC State vs. Kansas State

Time: 5:45 PM ET/2:45 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why NC State Will Cover The Spread

NC State needs Armstrong to have a good game. He is a big reason for their win streak to end the season, and he needs to continue to play well. He is obviously the passing leader of the team, but he leads the team rushing, as well. With that, the Wolfpack need him to be a leader and make smart decisions in the pocket. If he needs to run it, he will, and that can not change in this game. As long as Armstrong has a good game, NC State will cover this spread.

Why Kansas State Will Cover The Spread

NC State was one of the worst rushing defenses in the ACC during the season. They allowed 218.8 rush yards per game. This is where Kansas State needs to take advantage of them. Kansas State scored 30 rushing touchdowns during the season, and it led them to 37.8 points per game during the first 12 games. If DJ Giddens finds a way to take control on offense, the Wildcats are going to have a fairly easy time scoring the football.

NC State was not the best scoring offense. They scored just 26.8 points per game this season, which is not all that much from a power-5 team. In fact, it was sixth-lowest in the ACC. Kansas State's defense can prove to be tough at times, and they will have to be in this game. If they can hold NC State to less than 24 points, I think they can cover the spread.

Final NC State-Kansas State Prediction & Pick

Kansas State is the favorite in this game, and they seem like the better team. I am expecting a higher score between the two teams in this one, but I think Kansas State ends up on top. I am going to take Kansas State to cover the spread in this one.

Final NC State-Kansas State Prediction & Pick: Kansas State -2.5 (-105), Over 47.5 (-110)