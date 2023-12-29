The Wildcats' Pop-Tarts bowl win was quite the delicious victory.

The Kansas State football team pulled off an impressive win against the NC State Wolfpack in the 2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl. However, the Wildcats' 28-19 victory was comically overshadowed by the performance of a mascot at the end of the game.

The Wildcats have a delicious ending to the victory of NC State

The end-of-game celebration was highlighted by a Pop-Tarts mascot who danced and proceeded to hold a sign saying, “dreams really do come true.” What happened next was nothing short of amazing:

Here we are… the edible mascot in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.. pic.twitter.com/0XgKGoXseS — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) December 29, 2023

The mascot disappeared into an “oven-toaster” and a giant pastry emerged from the bottom of the contraption. The Kansas State football team was treated to Pop-Tarts after their impressive win.

Fans on social media noted the epic ending in comedic fashion:

Make Pop Tart Bowl a playoff game — Lost Tribe Sports (@LostTribeSports) December 29, 2023

The Wildcats entered the postseason matchup with a 9-4 record. The team had plenty of respectable weapons. However, their opponents were the 19th-ranked team in the country. Their victory over the NC State football squad exemplified the team's belief mindset.

Freshman quarterback Avery Johnson got his moment to shine and took advantage of it. Johnson threw for 178 yards and two touchdowns. He was not the only player who was hot on the Wildcats offense.

Sophomore RB DJ Giddens rushed for 151 yards and one TD on 28 carries. Kansas State picked up 22 first-downs on NC State and converted four of four 4th down attempts. The Wildcats' defense also proved to be effective.

KSU came away with one interception and held the Wolfpack offense to just 19 points. Kansas State's performance will surely leave Wildcats fans optimistic for the future. All in all, their Pop-Tarts Bowl victory was truly a delicious ending to the season.