Can the Buckeyes secure one of the transfer portal's biggest prizes?

With Caleb Williams likely departing for the NFL Draft, and Kyle McCord on his way to Syracuse, the USC Trojans and Ohio State Buckeyes are both in search of their 2024 starting quarterback, and each team has their sights set on one of the biggest remaining prizes in the NCAA's transfer portal. Will Howard, a multi-year starter at Kansas State, is the third-ranked transfer portal quarterback according to On3.com, and his decision may come down to either Ohio State or USC, according to Pete Nakos of On3.com.

Will Howard has been in the transfer portal for three weeks, and while he's already taken visits to Miami FL and USC, Ohio State remains a possible contender to land Howard following Kyle McCord's departure to the ACC, per Nakos. In Howard, either Ohio State or USC would be getting a seasoned, fifth-year senior who has started 19 games the last two seasons for the Wildcats, producing a 13-6 record and some impressive numbers along the way. Just in the last two seasons, Howard has contributed 52 total touchdowns to just 14 interceptions, and in 2022 he led the Wildcats to a Big 12 Championship.

With all due respect to Kansas State, Howard's ceiling is limited in Manhattan. That's not the case in either Los Angeles or Columbus. Since 2017, Ohio State's Ryan Day and USC's Lincoln Riley have combined to coach seven different quarterbacks — Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Caleb Williams, Jalen Hurts, Dwayne Haskins, Justin Fields and CJ Stroud — who have finished in the top three of the Heisman Trophy voting. Five of those seven quarterbacks have ended up 1st Round NFL Draft picks, and soon enough, Caleb Williams will make that six of seven.

Certainly, that will play a role in what Will Howard ultimately ends up doing.