Who will walk out of the Pop-Tarts Bowl with the best trophy in sports between Kansas State and NC State?

Camping World Stadium will play host to the Pop-Tarts Bowl, featuring No. 18 NC State against No. 25 Kansas State in a battle for what will now be the most prestigious, delicious trophy in all of sports and bowl game history.

Had to call in some reinforcements to help with the unveil! pic.twitter.com/peOlC6uExc — Pop-Tarts Bowl (@PopTartsBowl) December 26, 2023

The Wolfpack (9-3) are looking for their first 10-win season since 2002 and their first bowl win since 2017, making three consecutive bowl appearances. Dave Doeren's team quietly made their mark in the ACC this season, going 6-2 in conference play and getting to nine wins for the fourth time in the 10-year head coach's tenure.

The Wildcats (8-4) are looking for their ninth win and their second-best season under fifth-year head coach Chris Klieman who has completely revived the program. The last time Kansas State football walked away with a bowl victory was back in 2021 in the Texas Bowl, that is after losing the Sugar Bowl last year to Alabama when they finished 10-4. The Pop-Tarts Bowl will be the Wildcats' fourth consecutive bowl game.

Can the Wildcats make their first trip to Florida a memorable one by calling themselves the Pop-Tarts Bowl champions? Or will the Wolfpack be the ones walking away with the edible trophy? Let's get into some Pop-Tarts Bowl game bold predictions.

Kansas State football's Avery Johnson rushes for 50 yards, throws for 175 or more, and two touchdowns

With Will Howard entering the transfer portal, the quarterback duties are now left up to freshman Avery Johnson, who will be making his first career start. It won't be Johnson's first game, though, as he's already had valuable playing time this season, playing in seven games. He was able to complete 65.7% of his passes, but he threw just 35, completing 23 but did have three touchdowns. Most of his work was with his legs, where he rushed 45 times for 225 yards and six touchdowns.

Look for Klieman to utilize Johnson and his legs once again, where he could get up to 50 yards or more. The question will be if Kansas State football can get past NC State's No. 15 rushing defense that's allowing just 104.8 yards per game.

NC State football's Payton Wilson gets at least two sacks and eight solo tackles

The winner of the Chuck Bednarik and Butkus Awards, Wilson had 138 tackles, with 17.5 for a loss, six sacks, and three interceptions. Wilson was obviously a big part of this unsung defense for the Wolfpack, and he is bound to have a day against a freshman quarterback, posting two sacks. But he could do a lot more than that.

NC State football's Brennan Armstrong has less than an impressive last college start

Armstrong will finally run out of eligibility after the Pop-Tarts Bowl, and the Wolfpack will be moving onto former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall next season. Armstrong was not only the quarterback this season who threw for 1,621 yards and 11 touchdowns and six interceptions but was the team's leading rusher with 544 yards, with the next closest being wide receiver Kevin Concepcion with 297.

While the Kansas State football defense isn't statistically great across the board, they do average two takeaways per game, which is fifth-best in the country. Maybe the Wildcats can make Armstrong throw a pick and make him fumble while running the ball.

Kansas State narrowly beats NC State

The Wolfpack won their last five straight games, with three of those by two scores. Kansas State got upset in their last regular-season game by Iowa State 42-35. Each of their four losses this season was by one score. They narrowly lost games to No. 3 Texas and No. 9 Missouri. In the Pop-Tarts Bowl, they'll be able to accomplish a victory over their highest-ranked opponent this season (they beat previous No. 25 Kansas) by beating the 18th-ranked Wolfpack, and this time winning in a close game.