Time is running out for the New York Knicks to catch the Milwaukee Bucks for second place in the Eastern Conference, but they'll attempt to get one step closer when they face the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night. The Knicks are a game and a half back of the Bucks with a game in hand at the time of this writing but they have a tough matchup with the Celtics on Thursday night. If they can steal the win against the Celtics, they must hope for a Bucks loss to the Thunder on Friday. The Knicks have won five consecutive games over the Nets, including three this season. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nets-Knicks prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Nets have been playing their best basketball of the season since being eliminated from the playoff race. They won three consecutive games at the end of March before losing two in a row to the Lakers and Pacers. Since then, they've had a four-game homestand where they've won three. This is their penultimate game of the season, finishing their schedule with a game against the 76ers on April 14th.
The Knicks would look better if they hadn't lost three consecutive games to end March. They've won three of four games since then, but it'll be hard not to look at their two losses as favorites as ones that got away when they have to play the sixth seed in the playoffs. The Bucks allowed them back into the race with their own losing streak.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Nets-Knicks Odds
Brooklyn Nets: +10.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +440
New York Knicks: -10.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -590
Over: 209.5 (-110)
Under: 209.5 (-110)
How to Watch Nets vs. Knicks
Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT
TV: WWOR, MSG
TV: WWOR, MSG
Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Nets may be getting results, but they aren't doing well against the spread. They've failed to cover in five of their last six games, with three of those losses being as underdogs. Two of Brooklyn's wins came as double-digit favorites, so the winning streak isn't as impressive as it looks on paper.
Brooklyn's defense has been performing well over their last five games, ranking 16th in scoring defense, allowing just 111.2 points per game. The Knicks' offense hasn't been elite all season, and they've actually upped their averages over the last five games, but it still isn't a unit that will scare the Nets.
Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Knicks have dominated their cross-city rivals. They've won five in a row against the Nets since last season and have covered the spread in all five games.
The Knicks' defense has kept them in the upper end of the Eastern Conference all season. The acquisition of OG Anunoby mid-season has solidified a group that was already above average. The Knicks have the second-best scoring defense in the entire NBA this season, allowing 108.1 points per game. That number has climbed over the last five games, but a date with the 24th-ranked scoring offense is a recipe to get back on track.
Final Nets-Knicks Prediction & Pick
The Knicks' domination over the Nets since last season corresponds with the Knicks becoming one of the East's best teams. The Knicks are 5-0 against the Nets since February 13th, 2023, with an average margin of victory of 15.6 points. This is a must-win game for the Knicks at the time of this writing, and if they fail to beat the Celtics on Thursday night, the importance grows even more. It may look like the Nets are staying in the fight despite being out of playoff contention, but they are just beating teams who have been done even longer.
Final Nets-Knicks Prediction & Pick: Knicks -10.5 (-110)