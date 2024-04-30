Isaiah Hartenstein grabbed an offensive rebound in the defining moments of game two that led to a go-ahead three-pointer, which ultimately won the game and put the New York Knicks up 2-0 on the Philadelphia 76ers. That is emblematic of a Knicks team that has excelled at rebounding all season long. And the advantage they receive from rebounding has never been clearer, as New York owns a 3-to-1 lead over the 76ers and sits on the verge of advancing to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Rebounding has led the way for Knicks
The Knicks were fifth in total rebounding in 2023-24, averaging 45.2 per game. Sure, you can credit other things for the Knicks’ success in the playoffs so far, but their rebounding has clearly contributed — if not spearheaded — their success.
How can we make such a definitive statement? Easy. The winner of each game so far has also won the rebounding batter, meaning the correlation is pretty strong. In other words, whoever wins the battle of the boards wins the game — and more often than not, it’s been New York.
In game one, a game the Knicks won, New York outrebounded the 76ers 55 to 33. They also stole Game 2 and won the rebounding batter in that one 46 to 44.
The Knicks lost game three in Philadelphia, a game in which they lost the rebounding battle 36 to 32. And finally, New York outrebounded the 76ers 52 to 42 in their Game 4 victory.
Offensive rebounds have generated second-chance points
Specifically, offensive rebounds have been a particularly big advantage for the Knicks. It should come as no surprise — New York led the NBA in offensive rebounds this season, grabbing 12.7 per game. And that theme has continued in the first round.
Through the first four games, New York has grabbed an incredible 61 offensive rebounds per game (or 15.25 per game) to the 76ers’ 36 offensive rebounds. And those 61 offensive rebounds have generated a whopping 77 second-chance points so far this series, which is 38 more points than Philadelphia has created on second-chance opportunities.
That advantage has clearly swung a number — if not all — of the games. And that’s especially meaningful in a series that has been separated by only four points in total.
What’s even more impressive, is the Knicks have continued their prowess on the offensive glass despite missing the NBA’s leading offensive rebounder for more than a game, Mitchell Robinson.
Robinson averaged 4.7 offensive boards per game in 2023-24. But the Knicks continued collecting offensive rebounds in Game 3 — when Robinson played only 12 minutes before leaving due to an ankle injury — and Game 4. In Game 4 alone, New York collected an impressive 15.
Which players have contributed the most?
Josh Hart has been most impressive from a rebounding perspective. He is averaging 12.75 rebounds per game through four games and is the only player averaging double-figure rebounds.
Looking only at offensive rebounds, Hart and Precious Achiuwa stepped up in Robinson’s absence in game four, grabbing five and four, respectively. But even when Robinson was healthy, it has been a team effort. Robinson (seven), Isaiah Hartenstein (five), and Jalen Brunson (five) led the way in game one, whereas Hart and Hartenstein each grabbed four in Game 2.
To secure the series win in game five (on Tuesday night), New York must continue doing everything that’s worked for them, including hitting the glass. Rebounds have been instrumental to the Knicks’ success so far and there’s no reason to believe they won’t be just as important in game five and beyond. Given the Knicks’ makeup and their proclivity to rebound the basketball, it’s fair to assume they’ll bring the exact same effort.