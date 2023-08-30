From a new season of The Morning Show to LaKeith Stanfield's latest, Apple TV+ has a slate of exciting new projects coming in September.

New to Apple TV+ (September 2023)

September 8

The Changeling [Season 1, Episodes 1-3]: LaKeith Stanfield's new series is being described as “A fairy tale for grown-ups. A horror story, a parenthood fable and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn’t know existed.”

Adina Porter, Clark Backo, and Samuel T. Herring also star in the show. Kelly Marcel, who co-wrote Saving Mr. Banks and Fifty Shades of Grey, is the creator of The Changeling. The first three episodes will premiere on September 8 and one episode will air weekly until October 13.

September 13

The Morning Show [Season 3, Episodes 1-2]: The long-awaited third season of The Morning Show finally premieres on September 13. Mimi Leder returns to direct the first two episodes.

Jennifer Anniston and Reese Witherspoon once again return for the third season.

After the two episode premiere, one episode of The Morning Show Season 3 will air weekly on Wednesdays through October 25.

September 15

The Changeling [Season 1, Episode 4]

September 20

The Super Models: A new documentary from Oscar-winner Roger Ross Williams and Larissa Bills is coming to Apple TV+. The synopsis reads: “The Super Models travels back to the 1980s, when four women from different corners of the world united in New York. Already forces in their own right, the gravitas they achieved by coming together transcended the industry itself. Their prestige was so extraordinary that it enabled the four to supersede the brands they showcased, making the names Naomi, Cindy, Linda and Christy as prominent as the designers who styled them. Today, the four supermodels remain on the frontlines of culture through activism, philanthropy and business prowess. As the fashion industry continues to redefine itself — and women’s roles within it — this is the ultimate story of power and how four women came together to claim it, paving the way for those to follow.”

The Morning Show [Season 3, Episode 3]

September 22

Still Up [Season 1, Episodes 1-3]: This new comedy stars Antonia Thomas and Craig Roberts as two friends “bonded by insomnia.” The two speak late into the night as they navigate life through these conversations. A new episode will air every Friday on Apple TV+ until October 27.

The Changeling [Season 1, Episode 5]

September 27

The Morning Show [Season 3, Episode 4]

September 29

Flora and Son: Bono's daughter Eve Hewson stars as a mother attempting to bond with her rebellious son (played by Orén Kinlan). Joseph Gordon-Levitt also stars as a washed-up musican.

The Changeling [Season 1, Episode 6]

Still Up [Season 1, Episode 4]

