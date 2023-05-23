Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Kevin Hart is one of the funniest actors today. He has starred in several notable comedy movies including Central Intelligence, Night School, Jumanji movies, Get Hard, and many others. Hart is also a two time Primetime Emmy Award nominee. With Hart’s decorated career, have you ever wondered how a successful comedian like him lives?

This article features Kevin Hart’s $7 million mansion in Calabasas, California.

During the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Hart still found a way to star in the movie called Fatherhood and the TV mini series True Story. However, he also found the time to do some real estate shopping by buying another Calabasas mansion just next door to his main estate. The latest property purchase, which Hart acquired from film producer Shakim Compere, cost the two time Primetime Emmy Award nominee $7 million. This allowed Compere to earn roughly $300,000 in profits.

Here are some photos of Kevin Hart’s $7 million home in Calabasas, California.

Originally built in 2004, Hart’s property sits on 16.3 acres of land. The mansion encompasses 9,349 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and six bathrooms. Hart’s mansion features a spacious living room, a decent sized dining area, a modern kitchen equipped with high quality appliances, a wine cellar, and a master bedroom with a sleek bathroom, and many others.

If the home’s interior wasn’t beautiful enough already, the Central Intelligence star should have no problems enjoying the outdoors. The property’s backyard includes a swimming pool, a tennis court, a koi pond, and plenty of green spaces that are ideal for gardening and planting. Hart should also have no problems storing his luxurious car collection in his property with a surplus of parking spaces. With the property’s amenities, it’s the perfect place for Hart to unwind from the demands of a world class comedian.

Kevin Hart is one of the most popular comedians today. As a result, the Primetime Emmy Award nominee is ultimately capable of affording a lavish lifestyle. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hart has a net worth of around $450 million. Aside from his career as an actor and a comedian, Hart also earns a lot of money from various endorsement deals.

Aside from the $7 million Calabasas mansion, Hart also owns another property just next door.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Kevin Hart’s $7 million mansion in Calabasas, California.