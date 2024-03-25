Happy April everyone! With spring underway, the flowers are starting to bloom, the rains are giving way to temperate, sunny skies, and none of that matters because you are home inside binging. And as well you should be, because Peacock has a slew of new offerings for your viewing pleasure. The Mike White-scripted animated film Migration is one crowd-pleasing option you don't want to duck, and let's not forget all six seasons of the cult-classic NBC comedy Community (with plenty of time to watch before the eventual Peacock Community movie). So after you tire yourself out pulling a bunch of April Fool's Day pranks, curl up on the couch and relax with Peacock's array of new shows and movies coming in April 2024!
New releases on Peacock: April 2024 (full schedule)
April 1
Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal (Peacock) – Bray Wyatt is one of the most revered and mysterious characters in WWE history. The story behind that character and the man himself, Windham Rotunda, has never been documented until now. Using never-before seen interviews and exclusive backstage footage, Windham Rotunda’s inspiring story unfolds. This documentary chronicles Windham’s incredible rise to worldwide fame as a WWE superstar, and the struggles and success that came with being a creative visionary. Sadly, in August of 2023, Windham passed away at the age of 36. In the wake of his untimely death, Windham leaves behind a family still grieving with loss as they celebrate a lasting legacy that continues to create and inspire.
Community, Seasons 1-6
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, Reunion Part 1 – Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)
The Way Home, Season 2 – Finale (Hallmark)
Big Daddy
Big Sky River
Billy Madison
Blue Crush
Bride Wars
Bridesmaids
Bruce Almighty
Carlito's Way
Casino
Cheech & Chong Get Out of My Room
Cheech and Chong's Next Movie
Christmas Scavenger Hunt
Click
Cut, Color, Murder
Dazed and Confused
Draft Day
Engaging Father Christmas
Face/Off
The Fast and the Furious
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast & Furious
Fast Five
Fast & Furious 6
Father of the Bride
Finding Father Christmas
The First Wives Club
Flushed Away
Four Weddings and a Funeral
A Gift of Miracles
The Godfather I
The Godfather II
The Godfather III
Guess Who
Half Baked
Hancock
Happy Gilmore
Hello, It's Me
Hoffa
Hot Tub Time Machine
Just Go With It
Land
Legend ('15)
Liar, Liar
Life of Crime
Love at First Bark
Madagascar
Major Payne
Marrying Father Christmas
The Memory Book
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible: II
Mission: Impossible III
Mr. Bean's Holiday
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
My Best Friend's Wedding
My Gal Sunday
Noah
Notting Hill
The One
The Other Woman
Paul
Penguins of Madagascar
The Perfect Bride
The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells
R.I.P.D.
Sailing Into Love
Sandra Brown's White Hot
Savages
Scarface
A Song for Christmas
Spiderman (2002)
Spiderman 2 (2004)
Spiderman 3 (2007)
To Catch a Spy
Tombstone
Tropic Thunder
Undercover Brother
Waiting to Exhale
April 2
Boonie Bears, Seasons 1-2
Boonie Bears Forest Frenzy, Seasons 1-2
House of Gucci
April 3
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 2, Season Premiere (NBC)
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, Episode 10 – Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)
The Weakest Link, Season 3, Season Premiere (NBC)
April 4th
Resident Alien, Season 3 – Finale (SYFY)
April 6th
One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery
April 7th
Blind Date Book Club
April 8th
Luther, Seasons 1-5
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, Reunion Part 2 (Bravo)
When Calls The Heart, Season 11 – Premiere (Hallmark)
April 10th
Hapless, Seasons 1-2
April 12th
Pitch Perfect
April 14th
The Legend of the Lost Locket
April 15th
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, Reunion Part 3 – Finale (Bravo)
April 17th
Chucky, Season 3, Part 2
April 18th
Orlando Bloom to the Edge, Season 1 – All Episodes – 3 episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original) – Actor and adventure enthusiast Orlando Bloom embarks on a physical, mental and spiritual journey of self-discovery as he undertakes three extreme sports — wingsuiting, free diving and rock climbing — to push himself to the edge of what is possible. With family, friends and his spiritual Buddhist practice guiding the way, Orlando is trained by experts who help him overcome obstacles, face his fears and discover valuable lessons about himself.
Superbuns, Season 1 – All Episodes – 6 episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original)
April 19th
Migration (Peacock Exclusive)
April 21st
Falling in Love in Niagara
April 22nd
The Andy Griffith Show (select seasons)
April 24th
M3GAN
M3GAN (Unrated Version)
April 27th
Curious Caterer: Foiled Plans
April 28th
Branching Out
April 30th
Sin City Murders, Season 1 – All Episodes (Oxygen)
Spirit Untamed
Peacock April sports programming
Olympic Trials
April 6: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Rowing Semifinals
April 7: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Rowing Finals
April 13: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom Runs – Run 1
April 13: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom Runs – Run 2
April 14: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom Runs – Run 1
April 14: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom Runs – Run 2
April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 1, Session 1 (Mat 1)
April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 1, Session 1 (Mat 2)
April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 1, Session 1 (Mat 3)
April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 1, Session 1 (Mat 4)
April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 1, Session 1 (Quad box)
April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 1, Session 2 (Mat 1)
April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 1, Session 2 (Mat 2)
April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 1, Session 2 (Mat 3)
April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Challenge Tournament
April 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 2, Session 3 (Mat 1)
April 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 2, Session 3 (Mat 2)
April 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 2, Session 3 (Mat 3)
April 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 2, Session 3 (Mat 4)
April 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 2, Session 3 (Quad box)
April 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Finals
April 26: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom Runs – Run 1
April 26: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom Runs – Run 2
April 27: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom Runs – Run 1
April 27: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom Runs – Run 2
April 27: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Kayak Cross Time Trials
April 27: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Kayak Cross Finals
All other sports programming
April 2-4: Premier League Match Week 31
April 3-6: Augusta National Women’s Amateur
April 3-7: LPGA Tour T-Mobile Match Play
April 4-7: PGA TOUR: Valero Texas Open
April 5: 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony
April 5: NXT Level Up
April 5-6: Live From the Augusta National Women’s Amateur
April 5-6: World Synchronized Skating Championships
April 6: 2024 USATF – Miramar Invitational
April 6: Liga MX – Chivas vs. Puebla (Spanish)
April 6: NXT Stand & Deliver (Includes Kick-Off)
April 6: NXT Stand & Deliver (Includes Kick-Off) Spanish
April 6: Paris-Roubaix Femmes
April 6: Santa Anita Derby
April 6: SheBelieves Cup – USA vs. Japan (Spanish)
April 6: SheBelieves Cup – Brazil vs. Canada (Spanish)
April 6: WrestleMania XL Saturday (Includes Kickoff)
April 6: WrestleMania XL Saturday (Includes Kickoff) Spanish
April 6-7: HSBC SVNS – Hong Kong
April 6-7: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Rowing
April 6-8: Match Week 32
April 7: Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals
April 7: Paris Marathon
April 7: Paris-Roubaix
April 7: World Surf League Tahiti Bound – Peniche
April 7: WrestleMania XL Sunday (Includes Kickoff)
April 7: WrestleMania XL Sunday (Includes Kickoff) Spanish
April 8-14: Live From the Masters
April 9: SheBelieves Cup: TBD vs. TBD (Spanish)
April 9: SheBelieves Cup: USA vs. TBD (Spanish)
April 10-11: IndyCar – IMS Open Test
April 11-12: TYR Pro Swim Series – San Antonio
April 13: SuperMotocross World Championships – Foxborough, MA
April 13-14: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom – Alabama
April 13-15: Premier League Match Week 33
April 15-17: NCAA Golf: Western Intercollegiate
April 17: La Fleche Wallonne
April 17: La Fleche Wallonne Femmes
April 18-21: LPGA Tour The Chevron Championship
April 18-21: PGA TOUR Corales Puntacana Championship
April 18-21: PGA TOUR RBC Heritage
April 19-20: IMSA – Long Beach
April 19-20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling
April 19-21: IndyCar – Long Beach
April 19-21: PGA Tour Champions Invited Celebrity Classic
April 19-21: World Aquatics Diving World Cup – Xi’an
April 20: Liga MX – Chivas vs. Querétaro (Spanish)
April 20: Notre Dame Football – Blue-Gold Game
April 20: SuperMotocross World Championships – Nashville, TN
April 20: Wanda Diamond League – Xiamen
April 21: Liege-Bastogne-Liege
April 21: Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes
April 21: World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships
April 25-28: LPGA Tour JM Eagle LA Championship
April 25-28: PGA TOUR Zurich Classic of New Orleans
April 26-27: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom/Kayak Cross – OKC
April 26-28: IndyCar – Barber
April 26-28: PGA Tour Champions Mitsubishi Electric Classic
April 27: PAC Women’s Rugby – USA v. Canada
April 27: SuperMotocross World Championships – Philadelphia, PA
April 27: Wanda Diamond League – Shanghai
April 27-29: Premier League Match Week 34
April 28: USATF Bermuda Games
April 28: World Surf League Tahiti Bound – Bells Beach
That's everything new streaming on Peacock in April 2024. See you next month!