Happy April everyone! With spring underway, the flowers are starting to bloom, the rains are giving way to temperate, sunny skies, and none of that matters because you are home inside binging. And as well you should be, because Peacock has a slew of new offerings for your viewing pleasure. The Mike White-scripted animated film Migration is one crowd-pleasing option you don't want to duck, and let's not forget all six seasons of the cult-classic NBC comedy Community (with plenty of time to watch before the eventual Peacock Community movie). So after you tire yourself out pulling a bunch of April Fool's Day pranks, curl up on the couch and relax with Peacock's array of new shows and movies coming in April 2024!

New releases on Peacock: April 2024 (full schedule)

April 1

Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal (Peacock) – Bray Wyatt is one of the most revered and mysterious characters in WWE history. The story behind that character and the man himself, Windham Rotunda, has never been documented until now. Using never-before seen interviews and exclusive backstage footage, Windham Rotunda’s inspiring story unfolds. This documentary chronicles Windham’s incredible rise to worldwide fame as a WWE superstar, and the struggles and success that came with being a creative visionary. Sadly, in August of 2023, Windham passed away at the age of 36. In the wake of his untimely death, Windham leaves behind a family still grieving with loss as they celebrate a lasting legacy that continues to create and inspire.

Community, Seasons 1-6
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, Reunion Part 1 – Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)
The Way Home, Season 2 – Finale (Hallmark)
Big Daddy
Big Sky River
Billy Madison
Blue Crush
Bride Wars
Bridesmaids
Bruce Almighty
Carlito's Way
Casino
Cheech & Chong Get Out of My Room
Cheech and Chong's Next Movie
Christmas Scavenger Hunt
Click
Cut, Color, Murder
Dazed and Confused
Draft Day
Engaging Father Christmas
Face/Off
The Fast and the Furious
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast & Furious
Fast Five
Fast & Furious 6
Father of the Bride
Finding Father Christmas
The First Wives Club
Flushed Away
Four Weddings and a Funeral
A Gift of Miracles
The Godfather I
The Godfather II
The Godfather III
Guess Who
Half Baked
Hancock
Happy Gilmore
Hello, It's Me
Hoffa
Hot Tub Time Machine
Just Go With It
Land
Legend ('15)
Liar, Liar
Life of Crime
Love at First Bark
Madagascar
Major Payne
Marrying Father Christmas
The Memory Book
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible: II
Mission: Impossible III
Mr. Bean's Holiday
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
My Best Friend's Wedding
My Gal Sunday
Noah
Notting Hill
The One
The Other Woman
Paul
Penguins of Madagascar
The Perfect Bride
The Perfect Bride: Wedding Bells
R.I.P.D.
Sailing Into Love
Sandra Brown's White Hot
Savages
Scarface
A Song for Christmas
Spiderman (2002)
Spiderman 2 (2004)
Spiderman 3 (2007)
To Catch a Spy
Tombstone
Tropic Thunder
Undercover Brother
Waiting to Exhale

April 2

Boonie Bears, Seasons 1-2
Boonie Bears Forest Frenzy, Seasons 1-2
House of Gucci

April 3

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 2, Season Premiere (NBC)
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, Episode 10 – Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)
The Weakest Link, Season 3, Season Premiere (NBC)

April 4th

Resident Alien, Season 3 – Finale (SYFY)

April 6th

One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery

April 7th

Blind Date Book Club

April 8th

Luther, Seasons 1-5
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, Reunion Part 2 (Bravo)
When Calls The Heart, Season 11 – Premiere (Hallmark)

April 10th

Hapless, Seasons 1-2

April 12th

Pitch Perfect

April 14th

The Legend of the Lost Locket

April 15th

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, Reunion Part 3 – Finale (Bravo)

April 17th

Chucky, Season 3, Part 2

April 18th

Orlando Bloom to the Edge, Season 1 – All Episodes – 3 episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original) – Actor and adventure enthusiast Orlando Bloom embarks on a physical, mental and spiritual journey of self-discovery as he undertakes three extreme sports — wingsuiting, free diving and rock climbing — to push himself to the edge of what is possible. With family, friends and his spiritual Buddhist practice guiding the way, Orlando is trained by experts who help him overcome obstacles, face his fears and discover valuable lessons about himself.

Superbuns, Season 1 – All Episodes – 6 episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original)

April 19th

Migration (Peacock Exclusive)

April 21st

Falling in Love in Niagara

April 22nd

The Andy Griffith Show (select seasons)

April 24th

M3GAN
M3GAN (Unrated Version)

April 27th

Curious Caterer: Foiled Plans

April 28th

Branching Out

April 30th

Sin City Murders, Season 1 – All Episodes (Oxygen)
Spirit Untamed

Peacock April sports programming

Olympic Trials

April 6: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Rowing Semifinals

April 7: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Rowing Finals

April 13: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom Runs – Run 1

April 13: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom Runs – Run 2

April 14: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom Runs – Run 1

April 14: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom Runs – Run 2

April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 1, Session 1 (Mat 1)

April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 1, Session 1 (Mat 2)

April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 1, Session 1 (Mat 3)

April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 1, Session 1 (Mat 4)

April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 1, Session 1 (Quad box)

April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 1, Session 2 (Mat 1)

April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 1, Session 2 (Mat 2)

April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 1, Session 2 (Mat 3)

April 19: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Challenge Tournament

April 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 2, Session 3 (Mat 1)

April 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 2, Session 3 (Mat 2)

April 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 2, Session 3 (Mat 3)

April 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 2, Session 3 (Mat 4)

April 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Day 2, Session 3 (Quad box)

April 20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling – Finals

April 26: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom Runs – Run 1

April 26: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom Runs – Run 2

April 27: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom Runs – Run 1

April 27: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom Runs – Run 2

April 27: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Kayak Cross Time Trials

April 27: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Kayak Cross Finals

All other sports programming

April 2-4: Premier League Match Week 31

April 3-6: Augusta National Women’s Amateur

April 3-7: LPGA Tour T-Mobile Match Play

April 4-7: PGA TOUR: Valero Texas Open

April 5: 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

April 5: NXT Level Up

April 5-6: Live From the Augusta National Women’s Amateur

April 5-6: World Synchronized Skating Championships

April 6: 2024 USATF – Miramar Invitational

April 6: Liga MX – Chivas vs. Puebla (Spanish)

April 6: NXT Stand & Deliver (Includes Kick-Off)

April 6: NXT Stand & Deliver (Includes Kick-Off) Spanish

April 6: Paris-Roubaix Femmes

April 6: Santa Anita Derby

April 6: SheBelieves Cup – USA vs. Japan (Spanish)

April 6: SheBelieves Cup – Brazil vs. Canada (Spanish)

April 6: WrestleMania XL Saturday (Includes Kickoff)

April 6: WrestleMania XL Saturday (Includes Kickoff) Spanish

April 6-7: HSBC SVNS – Hong Kong

April 6-7: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Rowing

April 6-8: Match Week 32

April 7: Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals

April 7: Paris Marathon

April 7: Paris-Roubaix

April 7: World Surf League Tahiti Bound – Peniche

April 7: WrestleMania XL Sunday (Includes Kickoff)

April 7: WrestleMania XL Sunday (Includes Kickoff) Spanish

April 8-14: Live From the Masters

April 9: SheBelieves Cup: TBD vs. TBD (Spanish)

RECOMMENDED (Article Continues Below)
Oppenheimer playing on a TV with the NBCU Peacock logo in the background

Kevin Billings ·

Ted prequel series poster with Peacock and NBC logos.

Andrew Korpan ·

Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate, Apples Never Fall posters; New to Peacock March 2024

Alexandra Virtucio ·

April 9: SheBelieves Cup: USA vs. TBD (Spanish)

April 10-11: IndyCar – IMS Open Test

April 11-12: TYR Pro Swim Series – San Antonio

April 13: SuperMotocross World Championships – Foxborough, MA

April 13-14: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom – Alabama

April 13-15: Premier League Match Week 33

April 15-17: NCAA Golf: Western Intercollegiate

April 17: La Fleche Wallonne

April 17: La Fleche Wallonne Femmes

April 18-21: LPGA Tour The Chevron Championship

April 18-21: PGA TOUR Corales Puntacana Championship

April 18-21: PGA TOUR RBC Heritage

April 19-20: IMSA – Long Beach

April 19-20: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling

April 19-21: IndyCar – Long Beach

April 19-21: PGA Tour Champions Invited Celebrity Classic

April 19-21: World Aquatics Diving World Cup – Xi’an

April 20: Liga MX – Chivas vs. Querétaro (Spanish)

April 20: Notre Dame Football – Blue-Gold Game

April 20: SuperMotocross World Championships – Nashville, TN

April 20: Wanda Diamond League – Xiamen

April 21: Liege-Bastogne-Liege

April 21: Liege-Bastogne-Liege Femmes

April 21: World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships

April 25-28: LPGA Tour JM Eagle LA Championship

April 25-28: PGA TOUR Zurich Classic of New Orleans

April 26-27: U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Canoe Slalom/Kayak Cross – OKC

April 26-28: IndyCar – Barber

April 26-28: PGA Tour Champions Mitsubishi Electric Classic

April 27: PAC Women’s Rugby – USA v. Canada

April 27: SuperMotocross World Championships – Philadelphia, PA

April 27: Wanda Diamond League – Shanghai

April 27-29: Premier League Match Week 34

April 28: USATF Bermuda Games

April 28: World Surf League Tahiti Bound – Bells Beach

That's everything new streaming on Peacock in April 2024. See you next month!