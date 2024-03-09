The phenomenon that was Oppenheimer dominated theaters in 2023 with over $960 million at the worldwide box office, only third on the year to Barbie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, along with a commanding 13 Academy Award nominations. It appears audiences still haven't gotten enough of Christopher Nolan's latest film as viewers seemingly flocked to Peacock to watch the historical epic.
Oppenheimer debuted on Peacock on February 16 and, much like its theatrical run, almost immediately dominated the streaming space as audiences hopped onto the service to watch or re-watch the film in record numbers, according to The Wrap. The film reportedly clocked in around 821 million streaming minutes in its first week on Peacock, making it the most-watched film in the platform's history and across all streaming, period, during its first week.
Reports of Oppenheimer's streaming success has come days before the 96th Academy Awards, where the film led the pack with 13 nominations including Best Picture and Best Director. Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon followed close behind with 11 and 10 nominations, respectively, with both films also vying for Best Picture and Best Director.
A possible reason for audience demand was the six-month gap between Oppenheimer's theatrical release and its streaming debut, which is an uncharacteristically-long gap in the modern entertainment landscape. It was said to be one of Nolan's demands for bringing his latest film to Universal, which included a massive promotional campaign and guaranteed time on IMAX screens.
It is just another example of the overall cultural impact Oppenheimer had following its initial July 2023 release as audiences flocked to theaters to experience Nolan's latest work.
Oppenheimer is available to stream on Peacock.