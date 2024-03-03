Offensive linemen are on full display on the final day of the NFL Combine. However, several prospects have fallen to injuries. The 40-run seemed to take down some of the big men, with one of them being Amarius Mims out of Georgia.
It didn't look good when the injury initially happened. But many are hoping it was just a leg cramp. Unfortunately, it might be a tad bit more serious than that. Amarius Mims provided a little update on what's going on, according to Stacey Dales of the NFL Network. At the very least, the Georgia prospect is maintaining optimism.
“Georgia OT Amarius Mims just told me he’s dealing with a right hamstring injury. He doesn't know how severe it is. He wants to continue testing and competing at the combine. But he's got ice on the hamstring now.”
The injury occurred on his second run attempt. Amarius Mims' first run at the 40 went viral as he showed off his freak athleticism for his size. His best recorded time was an unofficial 5.07.
At nearly 6'8″ and 340 lbs, a 5.07u is insane. Wow, @amarius_mims


— NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2024
Hopefully, it's not a serious injury for Amarius Mims. He's one of the top prospects entering the NFL Draft, as he's projected to be selected in the first round. His size and athleticism make him a potential franchise left tackle in the league. So, it'll be interesting to see where he lands in late April.
Mims played for the Georgia Bulldogs from 2021-2023. His prowess on the offensive line makes him seem pro-ready. His pro-day is set for later in March. So, we just hope his hamstring injury doesn't prevent him from participating. Either way, we should still expect to see Amarius Mims taken early in the upcoming NFL Draft.