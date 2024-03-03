Offensive linemen are participating at the NFL Combine on Sunday but things went south for one top prospect. Penn State's Olu Fashanu, who is highly regarded as a top-two left tackle in the NFL Draft, ended his Combine day early due to injury.
Fashanu reportedly suffered a thigh injury while running the 40, per Stacey Dales of The NFL Network. The good news is, the injury is not deemed serious and he should be ready to go on his Pro Day on March 15.
“Unfortunately Penn State's Olu Fashanu told me he is done for the day at the Combine. Told me it's a right thigh injury. Said he should be okay by his pro day March 15. Ultra competitive and an awesome guy, he's in good spirits.”
Olu Fashanu is one of the rare players who doesn't necessarily have to prove himself heading into the NFL Draft. The kid has the potential to be a true franchise left tackle in the league. Luckily, the thigh injury he suffered at the Combine isn't serious and this incident likely won't move him down Draft boards.
The former Penn State Nittany Lion is known for his power and aggression on the offensive line. He's viewed as one of, if not, the best run-blocking offensive linemen in this year's NFL Draft class. Olu Fashanu is also a great pass-blocker as well, making him a well-rounded prospect. For that reason, the general consensus on him is that he's pro-ready and should be a starter immediately wherever he's drafted.
With that said, we won't see Olu Fashanu again until March 15 at his Pro Day. NFL teams will have an opportunity to watch and scout Fashanu much closer. In the meantime, he may have some virtual visits with potential teams in the coming days.