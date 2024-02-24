Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has one team in mind that he thinks will be a perfect fit for Russell Wilson. However, he knows very well that it's unlikely to happen.
On Friday, RGIII shared his belief that the New England Patriots could very well be the best landing spot for Wilson ahead of his imminent Denver Broncos exit. Nonetheless, the ex-quarterback-turned-TV analyst understands that the Pats are more likely to take a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft and only sign a veteran QB to serve as backup.
With Wilson likely looking for a team where he can start, it's hard to imagine the Patriots making a move for him. Not to mention that Griffin predicts New England to chase for Joe Flacco instead, with new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt working with the veteran signal-caller after he was signed by the Cleveland Browns after Deshaun Watson's injury in the 2023 season.
“The Patriots SHOULD SIGN Russell Wilson when he leaves the Denver Broncos, but they are MORE LIKELY to sign Joe Flacco who worked with OC Alex Van Pelt in Cleveland last year. They WILL DRAFT A QB this year, but should allow him to learn for a year and take over in year 2,” Griffin wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Russell Wilson to the Patriots?
For what it's worth, Russell Wilson has been linked with the Patriots in recent weeks, with Jeremy Fowler of ESPN naming New England along with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons as ideal landing spots.
“After a messy exit, would Wilson—who has a no-trade clause and the chance to be a free agent for the first time in his career—be inclined to help the Broncos by approving a deal? I've talked to several people who believe he likely wouldn't do Denver any favors. As for fits, teams see Atlanta as an ideal one for Wilson, along with possibly Pittsburgh or New England,” Fowler wrote recently.
While the Patriots are certainly an intriguing destination, especially amid their need for a quarterback with Mac Jones' future uncertain, it's still up to Wilson where he would play. Sure enough for a veteran QB looking to prove something, he would want to be part of a team that has an established system and can contend for the playoffs and Super Bowl.
The Patriots are rebuilding in the post-Bill Belichick era, and it will certainly take time before they can compete again. That is the reason why the odds favor the Steelers to sign Wilson instead. They already have an established program under Mike Tomlin, and they are seemingly a quarterback away from taking that next level after being playoff contenders but not Super Bowl titlists over the last decade or so.
What can the Patriots do?
It remains to be seen what the Patriots will actually do, but as what Robert Griffin III said, it's highly likely that they draft a quarterback instead. Armed with the no. 3 overall pick, they are projected to add either LSU's Jayden Daniels or UNC's Drake Maye–depending on who the Washington Commanders select with the second overall pick.
Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has been mentioned as a possible option for the Patriots as well, but they will only likely take him if they end up signing a QB in free agency.